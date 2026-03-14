Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Deborah Waldron's avatar
Deborah Waldron
2d

No pie today HOWEVER my husband had foot tendon surgery so no wt bearing for him so I asked what cookies he wanted ..... in the fridge is the cookie dough for Mega-Chocolate and More Chocolate Chip Cookies!!!

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1 reply by Marissa Rothkopf
Bill Kissinger's avatar
Bill Kissinger
2d

Love the "snoozing" pic!

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