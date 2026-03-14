Joyful Pi Day to all who celebrate. It’s also my brother Paul’s birthday, as well as Albert Einstein, and today in history, Eli Whitney patented the cotton gin, so honestly, if you were looking for a reason to eat pie (or drink gin), do it.

Three of my favorite pie recipes are below, plus you can revisit my conversation with the wonderful Mollie Katzen about how to get over your fear of pie crust. And, if you don’t already, check out Kate McDermott’s newsletter as she is the reigning Queen of Pie.

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I am working on a recipe for St. Patrick’s Day that involves chocolate and Bailey’s Irish Cream, so watch this space.

Thank you to everyone who responded to my poll yesterday. I gathered so many useful responses, which will help me shape my courses.

And tomorrow, during the Oscars, please cheer for my high school English teacher, Mr. Robert Kaplow, who, at 71, has been nominated for Best Original Screenplay for “Blue Moon.”

If you’re making pie today, what kind? And please give “Blue Moon” a watch if you haven’t already. Take care, share kindness and don’t for another moment think about how the President has confused the word “excursion” with “incursion.” No, no, no. Don’t.

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