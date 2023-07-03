Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Carol Benchley's avatar
Carol Benchley
Jul 3, 2023

Can any other fruit be used? None of the suggested finds are available here. What else might we use?

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2 replies by Marissa Rothkopf and others
Lois Reynolds Mead's avatar
Lois Reynolds Mead
Jul 3, 2023

Where I live (Northern California) the supermarkets have small frozen cubes of passion fruit available (the brand is Pitaya Foods). Perfect to throw a few on a bowl of plain yoghurt. No seeds, all the flavor, my lips pucker in remembrance.

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