Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Patricia Minney's avatar
Patricia Minney
1d

‘a humble cookie farmer’…love that! I don’t think there’s any possible way to comprehend what’s going on out there so much better to bake. Definitely making there sugar cookies.

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Heidi Hall's avatar
Heidi Hall
1d

I was looking forward to this recipe but alas - lactose and I do not get along. A flashback to a potluck - one woman was trying to get me to have a piece of her cheesecake and when I told her I can't do lactose she assured me it was okay because it was sweetened condensed (she paused, her shoulders fell) milk.

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