Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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CynVal's avatar
CynVal
2d

Having difficulty celebrating this 250th anniversary. Feeling more determined than ever to continue the fight. And to make the ultimate chocolate chip cookie! 🍪 TY 🇺🇸

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1 reply by Marissa Rothkopf
Elizabeth K. Baker's avatar
Elizabeth K. Baker
2dEdited

You two are so much fun and I always learn something that makes me smile all day. In all this horror, Substack as been one of the American things I can celebrate to have come my way. Even though, for example I knew of Jen Rubin, appreciated her thinking and writing at WaPo, it so much better to see her talking "in person" on my screen. Hear her laugh, tell joke, interview with such skill. Same can be said of you and Ayelet (and of course Norm Eisen Katie Phang, Jim Acosta, Adam Klasfeld, Tim Synder, Heather Cox Richardson, Robert Reich, Andrew Weissmann) In addition to getting schooled in making a really good chocolate cookie today, thanks to you I listened to Adam Klasfeld read Justice Jackson's opinion on Birth Right Citizenship and I urge everyone to to do that. I will be sharing both my (your) cookies and his recording at my neighborhood picnic today. Somehow, in all this mess, seeing, learning, laughing with you and Aylet it feels like together we are finding our way through what it means to be glad again. Thank you for all the heavy lifting you do online to make this happen.

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