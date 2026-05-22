Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
3d

Just watched the last show. Absolutely brilliant, and such a high note to end on “You Say Goodbye and I say Hello”! Such a wonderful, generous, genuine example of the best of humanity. We will see him again soon, I’m sure, with a fantastic new setting.

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1 reply by Marissa Rothkopf
Nancy Taylor Brugh's avatar
Nancy Taylor Brugh
3d

Such grace and class. The show tonight hit all the right notes. Literally. Can’t wait to see what his next chapter holds.

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1 reply by Marissa Rothkopf
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