Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Mildred Cody's avatar
Mildred Cody
3d

A former colleague just gave me her mother's shortbread mold. I am going to try it out this weekend. If it works, I'll share my first batch with her. If it doesn't, I'll adjust and try again.

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Jeffrey Jon Bode’'s avatar
Jeffrey Jon Bode’
3d

If I used up the Euro butter on shortbread, I’d need a divorce lawyer. Thanks!

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