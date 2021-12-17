Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helen Driscoll's avatar
Helen Driscoll
Nov 20, 2022

One year later - I went back to this recipe to make more! But I make them gluten-free. These are so so so good! One of my mothers-in-law loved them so much she wants to buy them from me! (she is not on a restricted diet like hubby and I are) We're a gluten-free and try-to-be low carb household for many years, so adapting recipes comes easily now. The alternative flour I've experimented with for these recipes that is best, is definitely cassava flour. It crisps beautifully, looks gorgeous and tastes rich like buttery pie crust. I also experimented with tiger nut flour (NOT good!), and organic 100% cauliflower flour (not great, also cooked too quickly, done in 8 minutes). Cheddar cheese and Everything but the Bagel were all around, the best. I think I've eaten at least 50 in the past few days!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann Hodgman's avatar
Ann Hodgman
Dec 18, 2021

I had fresh rosemary, so I used it. But this is one recipe where I think the dried version would work just as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marissa Rothkopf
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture