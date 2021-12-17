I am so eager for you to make these I will wait for you to go to the grocery store, get the ingredients and come back.

Go on. Pick up a variety of cheeses: some sharp cheddar, a little manchego (don’t waste your cash on the super-aged stuff), and a hunk of parmesan. Make sure you get enough butter and also, some nicoise olives, a stick of dried chorizo (not fresh!) and while you’re at it a bunch of fresh rosemary. And some wine. Probably red.

Here’s a picture of Calvin, half-asleep, while you are at the grocery.

These crackers make an excellent nibble to have with wine. These crackers would make a very nice gift for friends. That said, with crackers like these, you may not need (or want) friends.

Below are three different versions of the same basic recipe. Try my versions, then change them up. Tinker around with new cheeses, herbs, and bits of yummy things, like pepperoni or diced roasted parsnip (I’m trying this next with blue cheese.). Just keep the ratio of butter/flour/cheese the same and you’ll be golden. Just like these delights.

Cheddar - Everything Seasoning Cheesy Niblets

Makes 3 dozen (you will want more)

What you’ll need:

100 grams/1/2 cup cheddar cheese

125 grams/1 cup all-purpose flour

100 grams/7 tablespoons/3.5 ounces unsalted butter, cut into pieces

2 tablepoons ‘everything bagel’ seasoning

What You’ll Do:

In a food processor, pulse the cheddar cheese until very small crumbles form. (I don’t want you to have to grate cheese and dirty one more thing.) Add the flour, butter and everything bagel seasoning and run the machine until the mixture begins to clump together. Divide the mixture in half. Roll each half into a long snake-like shape, 1- to 1 1/2-inch thick. Roll each piece in parchment paper and refrigerate for an hour, or if impatient, freeze for 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper. Slice the log into 1/4-inch slices and arrange about 2-inches apart on the baking sheet, as they spread a little while baking. Bake for 15 to 25 minutes, depending on your oven. If baking all 3 pans at once, rearrange the pans twice to ensure even cooking. The niblets should be light golden in color. Remove from oven. Let cool a few minutes on the pan, then transfer to rack to cool completely. Store in a tight-lidded vessel of your choice. These are, as we say in England, very more-ish. You have been warned.

Olive, Rosemary and Parmesan Cheesy Nibblets

What You’ll Need:

100 grams/1/2 cup parmesan cheese (not from a green can, please)

125 grams/1 cup all-purpose flour

100 grams/7 tablespoons/3.5 ounces unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1/4 cup pitted Niçoise olives, diced

2 tablepoons of fresh rosemary, minced

What You’ll Do:

(See above for method)

Chorizo, Manchego and Parmesan Cheesy Nibblets

What You’ll Need:

80 grams/3.5 ounces/3/4 cup dried chorizo (do not use fresh!)

50 grams/1/4 cup parmesan cheese

50 grams/1/4 cup Manchego cheese*

125 grams/1 cup all-purpose flour

100 grams/7 tablespoons/3.5 ounces unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1/4 cup pitted Niçoise olives, diced

2 tablepoons fresh rosemary, minced

*If you are feeling especially flush, feel free to use all Manchego cheese. I couldn’t bring myself to do it.

What You’ll Do:

In the food processor, grind up the chorizo until in fine crumbles. Remove to a bowl. Without wiping out the food processor bowl, pulse the cheeses until very fine crumbles form. Add the flour, butter and chorizo and run the machine until the mixture begins to clump together. Divide the mixture in half. Roll each half into a long snake-like shape, 1- to 1 1/2-inch thick. Roll each piece in parchment paper and refrigerate for an hour, or if impatient, freeze for 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper. Slice the log into 1/4-inch slices and arrange about 2-inches apart on the baking sheet, as they spread a little while baking. Bake for 15 to 25 minutes, depending on your oven. If baking all 3 pans at once, rearrange the pans twice to ensure even cooking. The nibblets should be light golden in color. Remove from oven. Let cool a few minutes on the pan, then transfer to rack to cool completely. These are extremely pleasant while still warm.

I hope you come up with your own winning combinations. Please let me know what you try.

