Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kj's avatar
kj
16h

Add a little dark syrup and OJ to this, and you've made my Aunt Violet's Swedish pepparkakor cookies.... of course they also need a slice of almond pressed on the top before baking. Yum!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PMB-CA's avatar
PMB-CA
12h

I'm making cookies for dinner guests to take home on Christmas night. I will definitely add these!!

Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Marissa Rothkopf
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Marissa Rothkopf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture