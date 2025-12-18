I posted a bit of a tirade this AM about what was missing from the conversation mainstream media was having about the Presidential gabble-fest last night. I also promised a cookie recipe as an antidote to my pure political post.

I’m grateful for a reader, Barb F, who offered up good advice in response to my post: “More orange-spice cookies, NOT orange president.”

To wit: Orange spice cookies!

Obviously I love all my cookie children, but this one holds a special place in my personal cookie pantheon because of its delicate, shortbread like texture. They are based off of an Austrian cookie called Zimmtkarten which means “cinnamon cards,” because they are very delicate. They are elegant, easy to make and keep well.

Share

Note:

These cookies bake at 325°/160°C. and because they are so thin and delicate you need to learn how your oven will bake them. If they are burning before they are done, reduce the oven temperature to 300°F/150°C.

Look for signs that they’re done: the edges are have firmed up and are light golden brown, the shiny, wet look on top disappears, and they spring back gently when pressed; remember they continue to cook on the hot pan after they’ve been removed from the oven.

If you are as amused by the cat butt cookie cutter as my whole family is, we purchased it on Etsy. There are a number of different vendors.

When I call these thins, I mean it.

Orange Spice Thins 88.9KB ∙ PDF file Download printable recipe Download

Orange Spice Thins

Makes about 3 dozen, depending on the size of the cookie cutters you use.

What You’ll Need:

2 1/2 cups (300 grams) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves

Pinch of salt

16 tablespoons (227 grams) butter, softened

3/4 cup (149 grams) granulated white sugar

Zest of one orange (about 2 teaspoons)

2 large egg yolks

What You’ll Do:

In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt. With a stand or hand mixer, cream the butter, sugar and orange zest together until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the egg yolks one at a time, beating thoroughly after each addition. Add the flour-spice mixture and mix on low until blended. When the flour is mostly incorporated, scrape down the sides of the bowl, raise the speed to medium high and beat for 20 seconds until creamy. Wrap the dough and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to 3 days. When ready to bake, heat the oven to 325°F/160°C. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper (I only recommend baking two baking sheets max at once.). On a lightly floured pastry board or counter, roll out the dough to 1/8-inch (3 mm) thick. Cut out shapes with cookie cutters and transfer to a baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 11 minutes (see notes for details.) Gather the remaining dough together and repeat until you’ve used up all the dough. Cool on a pan. Make yourself a good cup of tea or coffee and enjoy.

Let me know your thoughts!

Leave a comment

And hello and welcome to all my new readers and supporters. I am so glad you’re here.

As it’s the fifth anniversary of my Substack’s launch, I’m celebrating with super deals on paid subscriptions:

Yearly Subscriber Special: Now through December 25, 2025, become a yearly subscriber for 20% off the already special monthly price, which means instead of $55.00/year, you’ll pay $44 for a whole year’s subscription, with access to all my recipes and live events, plus a 10% discount on baking classes.

Get 20% off forever

Chocolate Chip Cookie Class: For $125, you get a one-year membership, a copy of my cookbook, The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies(makes a great gift!), and one free small-group baking class during 2026, plus a 25% discount off of baking classes on offer in 2026.

Get 20% off forever

Have you bought your loved ones (or yourself!) a copy of my cookbook, The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies?