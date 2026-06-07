On yesterday’s Substack live podcast with the one-and-only Ayelet Waldman, along with a remarkably frank discussion about s-e-x, I also demoed how to make light and delicate fresh peach scones, as one does. (You can watch the video on YouTube.)

If you have seen the video from yesterday, you’ll know that (with all due respect to William Carlos Williams), someone had eaten the peaches I was saving for the scones. So, instead, I added (surprise!) dark chocolate chips, and sprinkled the tops with cinnamon sugar.

I apologize the recipe is delayed in getting to you. It was delayed by bad storms last night that left a chaotic scene in my garden beds and pushed over my already-teetering apple tree. Here’s hoping my janky attempts at righting the tree hold.

Baking Notes:

Of course you can substitute other fresh fruit. This is a recipe that you can continue to make all year long, substituting whichever fresh fruits and flavor combos appeal to you. You can also be fancy and peel the peaches first.

I’ve made these with peach version of these scones with t hree different flavor profiles . Choose your favorite: Plain vanilla: Add 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract Almond: Add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/4 teaspoon almond extract Ginger: Add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and either 1 1/2 teaspoon ground dried ginger, or about 3 tablespoons of minced crystallized ginger.

I use a stand mixer for this recipe. Alternatively, you can use a food processor, or go old-fashioned and whisk the flour mixture by hand and cut in the butter with two knives.

A mix of half all-purpose flour and half whole wheat flour adds a nutty, warm flavor. You can use all white flour if you wish.

And yes, heavy cream and whipping cream are interchangeable. And yes, that is confusing.

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Fresh Peach Scones with Brown Sugar Glaze

Makes 8 to 12

For the scones:

1 cup (120 grams) all-purpose flour

1 cup (113 grams) whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (1/4 teaspoon regular table salt)

10 tablespoons (142 grams) cold butter, cut into about 16 pieces

2 large eggs, cold

1/2 cup (118 grams) heavy/whipping cream, cold

Heaping 1 cup (@150 grams) fresh peaches, diced

Flavoring of your choice (see above)

For the egg wash:

1 egg, beaten well with 1 tablespoon of water

For the brown sugar glaze

1/4 cup (57 grams) butter

1/2 cup (106 grams) brown sugar

1 cup (113 grams) confectioner’s sugar, sifted

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

Heat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment* blend together both flours, sugar, baking powder and salt. (If using powdered or crystallized ginger, add it now.) Add the butter and mix on medium speed until the mixture is sandy, and the butter is in small pieces of varying sizes—from slivers to pea size. Whisk together the heavy cream, eggs, vanilla and any other flavoring you are using. Remove the bowl with the flour mixture from the stand mixer. Pour over the heavy cream blend and fold it in until just blended. A little bit of dry flour here and there is okay. Add the peaches (or chocolate chips) and fold in evenly using two or three strokes. You don’t want to over beat. Turn the dough out onto well-floured pastry board or counter, and bring the dough together and pat it into a circle about 3/4” thick. With a sharp knife, cut the dough into 8 or 12 pieces and place on prepared baking sheet. All the scones will fit on a large baking sheet, but leave about 2 inches between. Brush the tops of the scones with the egg wash. Bake for approximately 20 minutes or until light golden and cooked through. Let cool before glazing. To make the glaze: Melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat; add the brown sugar and stir until the brown sugar is melted. Remove from heat and stir in the confectioner’s sugar, heavy cream and vanilla. Add more heavy cream if necessary to make a thick but pourable glaze. Drizzle the glaze over the cooled scones. Enjoy. (There may be a small amount of glaze remaining. It’s nice poured over ice cream. )

PS: Did you know that this week 8,000 government employees became, with the scribble of a Donald Trump signature a category of employees that now serve at the pleasure of the president and can be fired at will? Why is this important? Because it’s this level of dedicated civil servants who have been pushing back on (illegal/clandestined) Trump projects that need support and approval. Skye Perryman, president of Democracy Forward, an organization that is suing the Trump administration over the new rule made this statement to National Public Radio: "The people responsible for protecting our public health, safeguarding our environment, delivering our mail, managing our airports, protecting our public lands, and enforcing our laws should be allowed to do their jobs, not targeted by the same government they serve.”

You can read a full account of the story here.

Calvin enjoyed the scones, too.

Interested in buying a box of 20, or maybe a thousand copies of my cookbook? Maybe just one copy? That would be great, too. You can, here