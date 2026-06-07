Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Jack Hughes's avatar
Jack Hughes
17h

Peach scones sound heavenly! I love!

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1 reply by Marissa Rothkopf
Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
21h

I love a good scone recipe and, while I don't like peaches, I'll substitute blueberries and eat one with tea. Then, I'll keep a second scone and quickly take the rest to my niece and her family so I don't eat them all. Trump et al are afraid of dedicated civil servants because they're afraid of accountability. I wish we could speed up time to a place where Trump, Vance and his Cabinet are out of office and we begin the hard work of returning democracy to our country.

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