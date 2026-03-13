Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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E. Jean Carroll's avatar
E. Jean Carroll
13h

I am interested in ANYTHING you are cookin' up, woman!

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Linda Butler's avatar
Linda Butler
12h

I'm interested in learning how to substitute various flours such as almond or buckwheat, and also the affects of switching fats such as oil for butter. How to cream fats and sugars together and how to know when it's at the optimal stage.

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