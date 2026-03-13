photo by (the great) Amy Roth.

We are coming up on the 6-month anniversary of my darling, bouncing baby book, The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies, and to celebrate I have developed a series of baking classes to teach the basics and beyond of good technique for all manner of cookies, cakes, brownies, scones, etc. The lessons focus on the science behind common ingredients, the how and why of all the directions you see in recipes and how to deal with and avoid the problems all of us bakers encounter from time to time. I would share proprietary recipes and your homework would be to bake these recipes and report on the results. (Not a written report, don’t worry.)

There is, of course, a lot more I plan to share in these classes, but I wanted to get a sense of interest and timing from you. Currently these are slated to start in the spring and cycle throughout the year.

If you’d be kind enough to respond to the polls below, I’d be grateful.

The last answer above: “I’d rather pay extra for private,” was limited by space, and should read: “I’d rather pay extra for private lessons with you via Zoom.”

Let me know any free-floating thoughts below, and thank you!

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