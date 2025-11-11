Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan from OC's avatar
Susan from OC
2d

Rachel Maddow has been known to say that history does not always repeat, but it often rhymes. What we are seeing now in the US definitely rhymes with the actions of the Nazi regime. I hope we survive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MC Adventures's avatar
MC Adventures
2d

The wry humor came through loud and clear. I am glad you shared your father's letter. An amazing remembrance. Hard to take that we are parallelling so much of the horror.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marissa Rothkopf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture