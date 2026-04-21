Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Everything In Moderation's avatar
Everything In Moderation
2d

Chocolate Cream Pie, complimentary from the “help”

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
1d

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins suggested a $3 budget-friendly meal consisting of a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla, and "one other thing,". If it's good enough for every day people, it's good enough for the WH Correspondents' Dinner.

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