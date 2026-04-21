Hello and a Good Tuesday to you all. A bit of a weekly round up:

ALL OF IT AND ALL THE COOKIES

I had the good fortune to talk with Alison Stewart on WNYC’s “All of It” yesterday about my cookbook, The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies, the history of chocolate chip cookies and fielded some great question from listeners.

One of these people is Alison Stewart, the other isn’t.

I brought in four dozen cookies for the staff of the radio show, almost all recipes from my cookbook (pistachio toffee cardamom chocolate chip cookies, strawberry chocolate chip cookies and chocolate chip cookie brittle, plus a very gooey chocolate chip cookie that I’m still tweaking the recipe for). Alison tasted the cookie brittle on-air, an ASMR experience that literally made a woman listening in her car scream so loud people near her in the parking lot looked at her with concern.

If you want to give a listen, here’s the recording. I come on for the last half-hour.

A MAGYAR WIN AND PALATSCHINKEN

For those who aren’t followers of The Contrarian, last week I wrote about and made a video of me making palatschinken, the Hungarian (also Czech and Austrian and Romanian and and…) pancakes that my grandma and Uncle Walter used to make. The pancakes are eggier and thus denser than a French crepe, and absolutely beloved. In my family we fill them with good-quality apricot jam, such as D’Arbo, and/or Bonne Maman chocolate-hazelnut spread.

You can read the story below, and for you all, I’ve also added a picture of my grandma, with her sister Sidonia and their mother Rose, plus a printable recipe.

From The Contrarian:

When I finally I appeared on the Rothkopf timeline, my Grandma Jenni was well into her 70s and finally relaxing after a very challenging life, Her family had been devastated by the Holocaust, and she had a very demanding husband, immigrated with my father and grandfather to the United States, and worked for years doing piece work as a seamstress.

Grandma Jenni was probably a very good cook, but by the time I was old enough to stand near her at the stove, she only ever made three dishes, each a perfect example of the food she grew up with in Sopron, Hungary — then Austro-Hungary.

When she visited us in New Jersey, we demanded she make wiener schnitzel and cucumber salad. On rare occasions there would be palatschinken, an eggier, less delicate version of a crepe, popular in Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Austria.

It was my grandmother’s palatschinken I thought of when Péter Magyar was elected prime minister of Hungary.

I was only 12 when Grandma died, but, along with the enduring memories of her cooking, I remember her viscerally: as warmth, comfort, and softness.

I hope you try this recipe and celebrate not only the overthrow of Viktor Orbán and the hopeful message of re-democratization that comes with it, but also the joy and love that a humble family recipe can bring

Left to right: Jenni, Rose (seated) and Sidonia

Notes:

Watch a video of me making palatschinken on The Contrarian.

Palatschinken are traditionally filled with apricot jam, but do what makes you happy. Plum butter (povidl in German) or walnuts ground with sugar are also popular fillings. Chocolate-hazelnut spread is a more modern approach that I gleefully recommend. I’ve no doubt Jenni would approve.

My grandma (and later my “Uncle” Walter, who would make us palatschinken when he visited) didn’t believe in serving the jam-filled pancakes with anything fancier than a sprinkle of powdered sugar on top. That said, a drizzle of chocolate sauce and some whipped cream….

Palatschinken can be made ahead and refrigerated until ready to serve. Reheat the pancakes in a 325°F/160°C oven, uncovered, until the filling is warmed through and the edges begin to crisp a little.

Savory fillings work just as nicely. Leave out the 1 tablespoon of sugar. Whiz up some cottage cheese or ricotta with some herbs and Parmesan cheese, or ham and cheese and then bake in the oven for 15 minutes until warm and heated through. Sprinkle with paprika to keep the Hungarian vibe.

Palatschinken 87.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Printable Recipe Download

WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER CHALLENGE:

And for your weekly challenge, can you beat this menu suggestion for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner from acclaimed journalist Mark Jacob of Stop the Presses News (and suggestions from also-acclaimed journalist Regina Schrambling, and someone named Thunder1008 with a v. good addition). Feel free to just offer other ideas for courses. Let’s make this a meal to remember. And let’s remember the journalists who attend.

Leave a comment

More later this week. In the meantime, do something nice for yourself and for someone else.

xo

marissa

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