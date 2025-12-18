There should be no discussion this morning of what the President’s address to the country meant, no one should be parsing his words and wondering how he arrived at his inflation numbers, or where he will get the money to pay each service member $1,776 (nor how it was approved). We shouldn’t even giggle at ““Drugs have only gone up, but now they’ll be going down by numbers never conceived possible,” when it’s so true, as he promises they’ll be slashed 600%. (Not a math genius, but I know those are inconceivable numbers.) Don’t try counting the eight wars he claims to have ended in 10 months, although Al Jazeera did a nice job of it. Tempting as it is to count the number of times (at least 7) Trump referenced his apparent evil nemesis Biden who hasn’t been president in nearly a year, we shouldn’t.

There is only one discussion that should be having: What is the mental and physical state of the President and whether/when the 25th Amendment should be used. He yelled into the microphone, his words seemed to be galloping ahead of the teleprompter, and so many of those words were, forgive me, but pure trumpery. Even Charles Dickens might find the President’s last name a little too on the nose.

We don’t need to do a deep dive on why Susie Wiles, the president’s chief of staff, gave an interview to Vanity Fair in which she referred to her boss as having the “personality of an alcoholic,” although the punditry spent hours chewing over it yesterday. It’s simple, she is distancing herself. She’ll undoubtedly be replaced in the new year (as happens often to chiefs of staff) and she doesn’t want to be held accountable for anything. One wise person said on MSNow yesterday (and I was baking, and forgive me for not remembering who said it), “If she’s willing to say these things out loud, imagine what she has seen that she isn’t telling us.”

It’s time for us to not sit passively by and watch this man—the president of the United States—devolve further. For all of us. Call your Senators and Representatives. Tell them you are very concerned about the President’s mental state and physical health. Tell them it’s time to consider the 25th amendment, sections 3 and 4. The sensible person might wait until after the mid-terms, but we cannot sit idly by. Even if it feels Congress is. Tell your representatives what you think.

I’ll be back to cookies later today; a very special, comforting orange spice cookie, in fact.

In the meantime, deep breaths. Stare into Clyde’s fluffy, fluffy belly.

