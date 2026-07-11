Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Susie's avatar
Susie
2d

One of my best friends is a ginormous Anglophile, so I’m torn. Because I have fallen in love with the Norwegian Fans!!! I love them! But, man oh man, that picture with the lemon curd on the Victoria sponge?! Yuuuuuuuummm. 😋😋😋😋😋

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Kate Bergam's avatar
Kate Bergam
2d

This was fun!

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