What to Eat During the England-Norway Match
Two teams. Two cakes. Who will win?
England plays Norway today in the World Cup quarter finals today.
While our house, with my English-born,
avid rabid Liverpool fan of a husband, will be screaming at and for England, you may not feel strongly one way or the other. (Although I suspect a bunch of you have fallen for Erling Haaland’s Viking charms. And how not?)
Let cake guide you. Will it be England’s raspberry and lemon curd Victoria sponge?
Or Norway’s lush spice cake?
Revisit two of my past recipes and decide.
Will it be England?
Or Norway?
Which cake are your rooting for?
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One of my best friends is a ginormous Anglophile, so I’m torn. Because I have fallen in love with the Norwegian Fans!!! I love them! But, man oh man, that picture with the lemon curd on the Victoria sponge?! Yuuuuuuuummm. 😋😋😋😋😋
This was fun!