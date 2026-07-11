England plays Norway today in the World Cup quarter finals today.

While our house, with my English-born, avid rabid Liverpool fan of a husband, will be screaming at and for England, you may not feel strongly one way or the other. (Although I suspect a bunch of you have fallen for Erling Haaland’s Viking charms. And how not?)

Let cake guide you. Will it be England’s raspberry and lemon curd Victoria sponge?

Or Norway’s lush spice cake?

Revisit two of my past recipes and decide.

Will it be England?

Or Norway?

Which cake are your rooting for?

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