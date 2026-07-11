Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Susie's avatar
Susie
2d

These sound wonderfully easy and quick! I’m very excited to try them! 🥮

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SueJ's avatar
SueJ
3d

These sound like another winner, but when I get to making them I'm thinking dried Montmorency cherries (Michigan love here).

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