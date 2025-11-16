If you missed my Cheat’s Guide to Thanksgiving this morning, watch it here at your leisure.

Below is the recipe for Garlic Bread Stuffing, my new favorite food, that I demoed on the live stream.

A few wee notes:

Use the following recipe as a guide. If you follow it by the letter you will be happy, of course, but make it your own, amending it to suit your taste.

A word of caution: I really like garlic. I would recommend the 2-3 tablespoons of chopped garlic suggested to be the upper limit. This is not one of those recipes where you should automatically double the amount of garlic because you know it’s been written by a wuss who merely tolerates garlic. In my testing I used more and created a nearly inedible nuclear version.

*Use a hearty loaf of bread, like a ciabatta or round “peasant” loaf

*I use a mix of sweet and spicy sausage. You can vote a straight ticket and just use sweet or spicy. Or, abstain and leave out the sausage altogether.

I always use more Parmesan cheese.

FWIW: leftover stuffing, with a fried egg on top, is a pretty perfect meal.

Garlic Bread Stuffing With Or Without Sausage 63.8KB ∙ PDF file Download printable recipe Download

Garlic Bread Stuffing With or Without Sausage

Serves 8

What You’ll Need:

9 cups cubed, dried bread

150 grams sweet Italian sausage

150 grams hot Italian sausage

4 ounces (113 grams) butter

2 - 3 tablespoons minced garlic

1 cup (75 grams) sliced baby portabello mushrooms

1/2 cup (50 grams) grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1/4 cup (40 grams) sliced sun dried tomatoes in oil, drained and patted dry

1/4 cup (8 grams) chopped Italian parsley

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 to 2 teaspoons dried red pepper flakes (optional)

salt and pepper, yes, you guessed it, to taste

2 to 3 cups (480 to 720 ml) chicken or vegetable stock

What You’ll Do:

If serving immediately, heat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Grease a 9 x 13 inch baking dish. In a large pot, melt the butter over low heat. Add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Add the sliced mushrooms and toss to coat in the garlic butter. Immediately remove the pot from the heat and stir in the bread crumbs (and sausage, if using). Add the sun dried tomatoes, 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese, parsley, oregano, and red pepper flakes (if using) and toss to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan, and gently press the mixture into the pan. Pour over 2 cups of chicken stock. Add more stock if you like a moister dressing. Sprinkle over the remaining Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the top is golden brown. If making ahead of time, refrigerate until ready to bake.

During my Substack live event earlier today, I mentioned a few things I promised links to:

Try Susan Spungen’s make-ahead mushroom gravy.

The NYTimes’ make-ahead mashed potato casserole (gift link).

Keep your family talking about interesting things and make your own Wild Card with Rachel Martin podcast-inspired question deck. You can listen to the podcast here.

Plus, a few of my most Thanksgiving of desserts :

You can always make chocolate chip cookies.

