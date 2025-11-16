Very Delicious Garlic Bread Stuffing
Plus the Cheat's Guide to Thanksgiving, and a cornucopia of Thanksgiving recipes
If you missed my Cheat’s Guide to Thanksgiving this morning, watch it here at your leisure.
Below is the recipe for Garlic Bread Stuffing, my new favorite food, that I demoed on the live stream.
A few wee notes:
Use the following recipe as a guide. If you follow it by the letter you will be happy, of course, but make it your own, amending it to suit your taste.
A word of caution: I really like garlic. I would recommend the 2-3 tablespoons of chopped garlic suggested to be the upper limit. This is not one of those recipes where you should automatically double the amount of garlic because you know it’s been written by a wuss who merely tolerates garlic. In my testing I used more and created a nearly inedible nuclear version.
*Use a hearty loaf of bread, like a ciabatta or round “peasant” loaf
*I use a mix of sweet and spicy sausage. You can vote a straight ticket and just use sweet or spicy. Or, abstain and leave out the sausage altogether.
I always use more Parmesan cheese.
FWIW: leftover stuffing, with a fried egg on top, is a pretty perfect meal.
Garlic Bread Stuffing With or Without Sausage
Serves 8
What You’ll Need:
9 cups cubed, dried bread
150 grams sweet Italian sausage
150 grams hot Italian sausage
4 ounces (113 grams) butter
2 - 3 tablespoons minced garlic
1 cup (75 grams) sliced baby portabello mushrooms
1/2 cup (50 grams) grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1/4 cup (40 grams) sliced sun dried tomatoes in oil, drained and patted dry
1/4 cup (8 grams) chopped Italian parsley
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 to 2 teaspoons dried red pepper flakes (optional)
salt and pepper, yes, you guessed it, to taste
2 to 3 cups (480 to 720 ml) chicken or vegetable stock
What You’ll Do:
If serving immediately, heat the oven to 350°F/180°C.
Grease a 9 x 13 inch baking dish.
In a large pot, melt the butter over low heat. Add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Add the sliced mushrooms and toss to coat in the garlic butter. Immediately remove the pot from the heat and stir in the bread crumbs (and sausage, if using). Add the sun dried tomatoes, 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese, parsley, oregano, and red pepper flakes (if using) and toss to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Pour the mixture into the prepared pan, and gently press the mixture into the pan. Pour over 2 cups of chicken stock. Add more stock if you like a moister dressing. Sprinkle over the remaining Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the top is golden brown. If making ahead of time, refrigerate until ready to bake.
During my Substack live event earlier today, I mentioned a few things I promised links to:
Try Susan Spungen’s make-ahead mushroom gravy.
The NYTimes’ make-ahead mashed potato casserole (gift link).
Keep your family talking about interesting things and make your own Wild Card with Rachel Martin podcast-inspired question deck. You can listen to the podcast here.
Plus, a few of my most Thanksgiving of desserts:
You can always make chocolate chip cookies.
I couldn't watch the live presentation but I did watch the video later today, and I loved it. I love the way you simply talk to your audience which makes it so authentic. Too much garlic gives me indigestion, so I'll be cutting that item back a lot. But, otherwise I can't wait to make this recipe and the idea of adding an egg to leftover stuffing is brilliant. I also like to use a sturdy artisanal bread loaded with leftover turnkey, stuffing, gravy and homemade cranberry sauce on Friday.
Thank you for your recipes… Some of the desserts are yummy looking and I’m gonna try the pumpkin apple crumb cake as I have some leftover pumpkin from a great dip I made for an early Thanksgiving dinner gathering today.
One note… Technically, it’s not stuffing unless you put it in the bird. It’s dressing.