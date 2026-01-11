Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen M Kendrick's avatar
Kathleen M Kendrick
2d

Have you read the Thursday Murder Club series? There’s now a film. The stories are engaging! Set in a retirement community. Fun, funny, and smart!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Carol Turner's avatar
Carol Turner
2d

I loved The Correspondent. It’s so lovely to have a protagonist who reminds me of, well, me. I am tending toward mysteries: Louise Penny, Elizabeth George, Martha Grimes, Peter Robinson…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marissa Rothkopf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture