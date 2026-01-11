It’s Sunday and I hope you’re all finding some time to decompress.

I’ve been working on recipes for the next few weeks, including an Austrian-style pumpkin soup (which is fine with butternut squash, so don’t feel like you have to find a pumpkin this time of year), which you’ll find in your inboxes on Tuesday.

I’ve also been watching whatever my 19-year-old son chooses, and that has included Twin Peaks. Yes, the original from 1989, which I never watched way back when. It’s deliciously weird and compelling.

I also finished reading The Correspondents, by Virginia Evans, a compelling and wonderful read told through letters about a woman in her 70s coming to terms with earlier life. That is an oversimplification of the plot, but know the characters are ones that will stay with me. If you’ve read it, what did you think?

And, what fiction book should I read next? Preferably something that is a little on the lighter side. The world-is-falling-down-around-us-I-need-an-escape read.

Until Tuesday, here’s a boopable cat nose for you. Calvin’s, to be precise.

