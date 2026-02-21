While I wait for my rebate check from all the tariff surcharges I’ve paid over the past year, I thought I’d send out a new recipe, one worthy of a day in which at least 6 Supreme Court justices thought Constitutional law was worth upholding. Behold, a indulgent, luscious deeply chocolate banana bread.

While I’m sure you all have a slew of regular, ol’ banana bread recipes, maybe even ones with chocolate chips and swirls of Nutella, this is a banana bread that takes seriously it’s relationship with chocolate. Just take a look:

Before I leave the topic of tariffs entirely, I would like the last word to go to Joyce Vance, from her newsletter Friday:

The most shocking thing about the Supreme Court’s decision in Learning Resources, the tariffs case, is that three Justices would have let Trump use a statute that doesn’t mention tariffs to impose ones that are unrestricted in amount or length. Fortunately, the other six said no.

Not sure where you live, but here in New Jersey they are promising snow and high winds. Down the shore (Note correct Jersey usage. It’s not “down at the shore.” It’s “down the shore.”), they are warning of a possible blizzard with 18-20” of snow. In north Jerz where I live, it won’t be quite as much, but still. How do I explain this to my daffodils, which timidly began to peek out yesterday?

You tell ‘em about the snow. I just can’t.

A note on the making of the banana bread:

The recipe calls for sour cream. I have made this cake many times, and on occasion with fat free yogurt, because that’s all I had in the house. The result is…fine. Dry and Paul Hollywood would definitely say it was on the tough side, but with so much chocolate and banana flavor, you might not mind. However, I recommend going full-on and using the sour cream to ensure a tender moist crumb. Share

Chocolate Banana Bread 72.8KB ∙ PDF file Download printable recipe! now, with eggs! Download

Chocolate Banana Bread

Makes 1 loaf

What You’ll Need:

1 1/4 (150 grams) cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup (21 grams) Dutch process cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup (149 grams) granulated sugar

2 large eggs

3 large (about 270 to 300 grams) bananas, mashed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup (115 grams) sour cream

6 ounces (170 grams) semisweet or dark chocolate, finely chopped

What You’ll Do:

Heat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Grease a 9 x 5” (23 x 13cm) loaf pan In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cocoa powder and salt. Using a hand- or stand-mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, scraping down the side at least twice. Add the eggs one at a time and beat on low until combined, raise the speed to medium and beat for 30 seconds. ABS: Always be scraping. Add the bananas and vanilla and mix until combined. Add the flour mixture in three additions, alternating with the sour cream in two additions. Fold in the chocolate and scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Smooth the batter to the edges. Bake for 50-50 minutes until a toothpick plunged into the middle of the cake comes out clean, or with a few crumbs. Cool cake in the pan for 15 minutes on a wire rack. Release from the pan and let cool completely.

Adapted from Chocolatier, May 2002.

Clyde and friend. And yes, those are cookie crumbs on his face.

If you’d rather do something else with those aging bananas, consider:

How was your week? Weekend plans? I’m planning my spring guests for the podcast, so if there’s someone you’d like to hear, let me know and I’ll try to wrangle them.

