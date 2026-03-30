Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Judeecakes
16h

Chag Pesach Sameach!

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Kathleen M Kendrick's avatar
Kathleen M Kendrick
16h

This cake sounds delightful and perfect for spring! I don’t have a microwave for making the curd, and I’ve never made it before. My Easter baking will consist of making my favorite cut out cookie recipe and using spring/Easter themed cookie cutters and decorations. Gluten free. As for the news, my comment is to quote the title of an essay I saw this morning, but haven’t read yet: Wherefore Art Thou Congress?

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