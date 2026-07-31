Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Loretta's avatar
Loretta
4d

I felt the same way about the Fauci hearing! I didn't watch it - couldn't bear it - but I caught enough (too much) just reading about it and seeing a few clips. It breaks my heart to think of that man, who has given decades of service to this country, humiliated by the diary leak, forced to endure morons, holding his head high and quietly but firmly refusing to answer a single question. How many of us were shrieking some version of "Have you no decency, sir?" at the radio or TV?! And, well, my version was pretty tacky. Thank you for sharing. xo Loretta

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
4d

You wrote: "...listened as Josh Hawley taunted the doctor like a 5-year-old playing lawyer..." I live in Saint Louis (which is very Blue) and believe me, your assessment of Hawley is absolutely correct. He does relatively little for the state, mostly lives out of state, and thinks his job is to give "performances" where he rants and insults. He's also firmly on the side of white Christian nationalists, and he's misogynistic. But, now I have a great brownie recipe to enjoy.

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