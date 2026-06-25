Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
2h

Poor Norman...He deserves a treat for not bringing the dead squirrel into the house. Love today's post. He is a beautiful dog.

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Jon Zweig's avatar
Jon Zweig
3h

It is admirable that Norman took the time to investigate the fallen treasure carefully before engaging in any more definitive activity. In my opinion, the ultimate goal would have been to roll around in the squirrel remains, thus cloaking himself in the enffible aroma of essence d'écureuil. This would certainly caused Norman to be the talk of the Montclair dog town.

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