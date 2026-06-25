A few little Thursday things, and then a true story that really happened to Norman the Dog.

You talkin’ about me?

(For every person who clicks the heart-shaped “like” button, Norman says he will get a piece of cheese. Thank you.)

Shlock and eww

In my Tuesday post, I mocked the merch being sold by the America 250 group. About 12 minutes after I posted it, this article about the Beinecke Library’s collection of Bicentennial kitsch appeared in the New York Times and made me rethink my sneering remarks. Bicentennial sani-pad bags, anyone?

Better than sliced bread

Kate McDermott’s substack this AM is so warm and full of love on the subject of bread-baking and family that you may be able to smell freshly baked bread when you read it. It also has a very surprising tip for encouraging yeast to do its thing and a simple bread recipe which I plan to try today.

Rats on cheese

I’ll spare you how I got to this clip this AM (Hi, Monica!), but, please, please take the time to enjoy some dancing rats singing about cheese.

Der Bus Kommt Nach Montclair! And the coach with coaches!

My suburban New Jersey town is filled with well-known people: journalists, TV, film and Broadway stars. Stars regularly grace our sidewalks on their way to the Montclair Film Festival. Dammit, we’ve been fancy for years. We are the childhood home of astronaut Buzz Aldrin and The Gilbreths, aka the Cheaper By the Dozen family (who were eugenicists, but that’s for another day). And Benjamin Moore, the paint guy, was an actual real human, and where did he live? Yes, clever one, you are following along! Montclair.

Montclair takes fame in its stride, until yesterday, when it was discovered that the German soccer team was staying at the fancy hotel in town and people fizzily posted about sightings in town. “German football officials spotted on Church Street!” Squee! I guess the team is staying here because we offer the nicest hotel this side of the MetLife stadium, where they’ll play against Ecuador in a Group E match-up for the World Cup.

Mind you, they could’ve stayed at The Royal Motel, which is much closer to the stadium and offers hourly rates and mirrored rooms, so they can be sure their hair and sports kit looks right before the game…

The Royal Motel, Secaucus, New Jersey

And if the rumo(u)rs are correct, England’s National Team will be staying here on Friday pre-game. And they better get a good night’s sleep and play fully awake or else my English husband and kids will be not well-pleased. Esp. after their last snoozer of a match.

Author photo.

Dreams Do Come True: A story for your dog, from Norman

Here’s a little story to tell your dog friends. It is A True Story that happened this very morning.

Once upon a time there was a dog named Norman who was asleep outside, dreaming happy dog dreams on the cool stone patio when all of a sudden he heard a loud “THUMP.”

Norman woke up instantly, ran to where the noise came from and discovered his dreams had become reality! A squirrel had fallen from an oak tree and lay there, stunned, dead—he didn’t know. And he didn’t care. He gently tucked the squirrel into his large, toothy maw and took it to his other favorite tree, where he paced around, sniffing and inspecting the squirrel with both his nose and his mouth. So many good smells emanated from this lifeless, furry body! The fetid odors he’d noticed the many times he’d followed squirrels at speed along the fence line were here, finally still, in front of him! “It IS a dog’s life,” he mused to himself, as he nuzzled the lifeless, slightly bloodied front paw of the squirrel.

My friends, I’m afraid, this story doesn’t have a true happy ending for either Norman (or the squirrel for that matter). For Norman had to watch as the now-deceased squirrel was unceremoniously scooped up with an old snow shovel and placed in a large plastic bag—as if the squirrel were garbage and not Manna! Norman always knew humans were lesser beings, but he’d never seen proof quite as close-up before. Although Norman had seen the squirrel seemingly disappear into the white bag, he knew this must be some sort of human trickery, like how they get you into the car saying you’re going to the cheese store and you end up at the vet instead.

Norman wants you to know he spent the next 25 minutes sniffing each blade of grass with his long proud snoot, hoping for a clue to the squirrel’s whereabouts— and as he plans to do daily for at least 3+ years (Thanks to dog-friend Lola for the great idea!). Soon after, a so-called a “dog bone” was thrown his way, some stupid product with a ridiculous, demeaning name like “Nubz.” It was peanut butter-flavored. It wasn’t squirrel, for sure, but he admits it was tasty. He ate it willingly and went back to sleep, this time under the oak tree, hopeful that his dreams would come true again with another great thump.

Share this with all your dog friends.

Please tree, can I have some more?

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Want s’more? Norman does. Tomorrow, far away from this story about deceased squirrels, I will be sharing one of my all-time, most-popular-with-friends-and-family, yet, never-before-shared recipes for s’mores bars. Make sure you are subscribed and that you subscribe 10 or 15 friends (!) to ensure they don’t miss out on stories for dogs and recipes for humans.

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