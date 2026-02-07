Want to go straight to the recipe and ignore my meanderings, scroll down to the bold words “BROWNIE RECIPE.”

After this week of news, you’ll be okay if I just talk about the dramatically delicious brownies I have for you today, and possibly the weather, right? It’s currently 8°F/-14°C….but thanks to the wind, which is supposed to get worse, feels like -16°F/-OMG°C.

The dog is intrigued by the weather and keeps insisting on going out and smelling the wind. I stand by the door, ready to let him, because even he…the dog who likes to sleep in the snow, knows it’s better inside today.

It’s early in the AM as I write this, aka, bird breakfast time, and the few brave ones (a dark-eyed Junco, and some tenacious European sparrows) have found their way to the feeder. I guess the blue jays and cardinals aren’t brave enough today, or maybe it just takes them longer to get ready in the morning with all the fabulous plumage of theirs.

Because the winter has been unusually cold, and the snow has remained for weeks now without any thaw, I didn’t get upset when a squirrel took the perilous leap from a nearby dogwood tree to land in the bird feeder, something he’s been eyeing for weeks. He sat in the feeder, on top of the seeds, stuffing his fuzzy little face while I took the opportunity to photograph him from 1 inch away, with only a pane of glass between us.

Yesterday I went into the city and ate some of the world’s best tacos (don’t at me, they are) at Carnitas Ramirez just off Avenue B with my son. (Their original location, Tacos Ramirez)f is in Greenpoint, Brooklyn). They do have one nice vegetable taco on the menu (nopales and mushroom), but nah. It’s all about the pork. Each part — and I mean each part, as everything but the oink is cooked—of the animal is lovingly prepared. Along with a pork shank taco, where the meat was meltingly tender thanks to the lard it’s simmered in, I had one surtita taco, which is made up of meat from all the different parts of the pig, all with different texture and flavor. It’s a symphony of pork, crowned with a little bit of crispy skin. This is a destination taqueria.

I recommend you watch chef/owner Giovanni Cervantes in action here.

Later that afternoon, as I was walking up Broadway on the Upper West Side to score me a few baguettes and pain au chocolat at La Farine I saw ahead of me a person in a high-visibility vest that said “ICE” on it. My blood pressure instantly spiked. I walked closer and saw, thanks be, that it actually read “ABOLISH ICE” but it had been obscured by the strap of the woman’s cross-body bag. I scooted up to the woman, who at about 5’, with tightly cropped white hair and royal blue wire-frame glasses was carrying an bouquet of brightly colored flowers almost as big as she was. There must have been 40 different blooms, among them gerbera daisies, tea roses, ranunculus, and I complimented her on her stunning flowers, and her high viz jacket.

She told me about Mario (not his real name), the man at the bodega around the corner who puts together a beautiful bouquet for her every week. “Look how gifted he is!” she said as she twirled the bunch of flowers in front of me. Without missing a beat, we launched into an intense discussion of how ICE is ruining the fabric of our society, when someone as hard-working and gifted as Mario could be at risk of deportation basically just for being named Mario. We continued into the bakery together, and commiserated about the latest news from our unabashed Racist-in-Chief. She then said ruefully “Sometimes I think none of this can be real, that maybe this is all some Netflix series, and I can just turn the TV off and go back to a better world.”

We both shook our heads dejectedly, looked each other in the eye and promised to keep fighting. “I’m Jenny,” she said, holding out her hand. “I’m Marissa,” I said, grabbing her hand with both of mine.

A reminder from my good friend (I wish) Harry Styles: treat people with my kindness.

THE BROWNIE RECIPE

Lame-segue-but-this-brownie-recipe-is-so-good-you’ll-forgive-me-for-being-lazy-with-my-segue: Want to know how to treat yourself and others with kindness? Make these raspberry brownies.

These fudgy, thick brownies are intensely chocolatey with bursts of fresh raspberry flavor. One of the secrets to their fudginess is hazelnut flour, which although it doesn’t add a pronounced flavor, thanks to its absence of gluten-forming proteins, prevents the drying effect of wheat flour. Could you use almond flour instead? Yes, but if you can find hazelnut flour (check the Bob’s Red Mill section of your local grocer), please try it.

The other slightly odd ingredient is freeze-dried raspberries, which give pure, unadulterated, intense raspberry flavor. They re-hydrate, so you won’t be crunching down on dusty berries as you eat. No, no, no. These are fudgy, moist and with a crackly top.

And yes, the addition of chocolate chips is a must.

The method for the fudgy brownies is adapted from the cookbook Sally Baking 101 by Sally McKenney, she of Sally’s Baking Addiction.

Notes:

Freeze-dried raspberries can be easily found at Trader Joe’s if you’re lucky enough to have one nearby. Grocery stores also carry a wide-range of freeze-dried fruits, as well.

Whisking the butter, oil, sugar and eggs together until the ribbon stage is key in creating a crackly top. You achieve the ribbon stage by whisking the butter, oil sugar and eggs together until thick, lighter in color, and voluminous, creating a ribbon-like trail that sits on the surface for a few seconds before dissolving, which indicates enough air is incorporated.

Why add the tablespoon of hot water? It helps the cocoa “bloom.” (It enhances the cocoa’s flavor.)

If you like nuts in brownies, add a cup of chopped hazelnuts.

Fudgy brownies are not raw brownies. How actually do you know when a brownie is baked and ready? A toothpick inserted in the middle should come out with a few moist crumbs, not a slick of gooey batter.

These brownies are even better the next day. But that shouldn’t stop you from eating them warm with ice cream.

You can cut football shapes out (Super Bowl!) or hearts (Valentine’s!) or eat them with a spoon out of the pan. It’s been a week. Do what makes you happy.

Brownies, wrapped well, freeze nicely for future emergencies.

Raspberry Hazelnut Brownies

Makes approx 16 2” x 2” brownies (5 cm x 5 cm)

What You’ll Need:

12 tablespoons (170 grams) butter, melted

3 tablespoons neutral-flavored oil (such as Canola, or vegetable)

3/4 cup (149 grams) white sugar

3/4 cup (160 grams) light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 egg yolk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup (84 grams) Dutch-process cocoa (unsweetened)

3/4 cup (85 grams) finely ground hazelnut flour

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt (Diamond)

1 tablespoons hot water

1 1/2 cups (240 grams) semi-sweet chocolate chips

1.2 ounces freeze-dried raspberries

What You’ll Do:

Heat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Grease an 8 x 8” (20 cm x 20 cm) metal baking pan (do not use glass). Line with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together the butter, oil and sugars while the butter is still warm, until uniform. Add the eggs and egg yolk and continue to whisk until the mixture has gained in volume, is lighter in color, and holds a ribbon of batter (see notes above). Whisk in the vanilla extract. Stir in the cocoa, hazelnut flour, salt until blended. Add the hot water and stir to combine. Fold in the chocolate chips and freeze-dried raspberries. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake for 28 to 35 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the brownie comes out with a few moist crumbs. Let cool for as long as you can before diving in head first.

Although I don’t know the first thing about football, I see the Super Bowl as an opportunity to eat a lot of melted cheese. And I’m looking forward to Bad Bunny’s performance. You? Staying warm? Any must-eats for Super Bowl? Is the perfect mash-up meal for this year’s Seattle Seahawks/Patriots game a salmon chowder?

