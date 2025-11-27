Before the carbs hit, I want to say how truly grateful I am to all of you for your continued support and for the community we’ve created together here. Being able to write and share recipes and kindness with each other means the world to me. Thank you.

Late this afternoon, my family and I are having turkey, sure, but also five side dishes that are all carbohydrates. In fact, by the time we’re done eating, there may be no carbohydrates left in the universe.

Everyone in my family has a different favorite side dish, so they all get made. For so long no one seemed to care what we ate. Now that opinions have formed, I like to be able to make everyone happy. So there will be garlic bread stuffing, mac and cheese and mashed potatoes. My brother Paul is bringing corn pudding. Thanksgiving in my house isn’t about a carefully balanced meal. That’s for the rest of the year. Although the Queen of Salad, Emily Nunn, has gotten to me, and I will be making a Brussels sprout and orange salad for some brightness, along with my mother’s boozy fresh cranberry sauce.

Dessert is an apple crumble pie, a lemony cheesecake served with apple cider caramel sauce, and chocolate chip cookie brittle from my cookbook, because I am certainly thankful I was able to publish a cookbook this year.

As with most holidays — and forgive my woo-woo — there are the ghosts that hover. It’s wishful thinking that friendly ghosts of family members who’ve passed might stop by, but, ja, maybe it’s just the memories are so very vivid.

I found myself cutting up pieces of butter to dot the top of the stuffing, and I had a flash of my mother’s hands doing exactly the same thing, using the same motions. It was comforting.

Does this happen to you? What are you grateful for this year? How many carbs is too many? What is your singular favorite Thanksgiving dish? When is it okay to start listening to Christmas music? Share! Let us know in the comments:

