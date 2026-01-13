I love the color orange and I hate that every time I even use the word I think about him.

Think of all the good things in the world that are orange! Marigolds, tropical sunsets, my favorite purse, the dog’s favorite couch, the SNICK couch*, Cheetos, butternut squash, acorn squash, so many pumpkins, rich egg yolks, nasturtiums, Mimolette cheese, tigers, goldfish, cheddar cheese, safety vests, my first punchline from when I was 5 years old (“Orange you glad I didn’t say banana?”)…lordie, ORANGES, that most of delectable of fruits is so proud to be orange it calls itself orange.

So let’s all make a pact, that we will work together to take back orange for good.

I fell in love with this painting called “The Peacock” by Natalia Gonstscharowa (1912) at the Albertina in Vienna. It uses orange beautifully.

Inspired by my recent trip to Austria, we can start with a pumpkin soup from the Styria region of the country. Graz is the main city — and the second largest in Austria after Vienna. Styria has the Alps in the north and west, so while the state is known for its large forests, hiking and skiing, the south of the region brings wine production, and most famously pumpkin products, including pumpkin oil. The oil, which is a deep green color has the flavor of roasted nuts in flavor and is used cold or warm (it gets bitter when heated too high), as a drizzle on soups or fish or in salad dressings and sauces.

I didn’t bring any back from Austria, but in the past I’ve bought wonderful pumpkin seed oil from a small local producer in New York State, called Stony Brook Wholehearted Foods. (Not a paid promotion! I just like their products.) If you’re looking for a small and healthy pick-me-up for your pantry, I recommend a bottle of pumpkin oil.

But Marissa, you say, hacking up a pumpkin—if I can find one this time of year—is a real hassle. Can’t I just use butternut squash, like, even the already-cut-up stuff from the grocery? Of course you can. Just promise me when you next have access to a pumpkin, you will try that, too, ok?

This soup takes very little effort for a result that is deeply flavorful and soul-warming. It keeps for 5 days in the refrigerator and freezes nicely, too.

I put a generous pinch of cayenne pepper in (around 1/8 teaspoon) because I like it spicy-warm, not spicy-hot. You do what you like best.

I don’t do two things that are typical for the soup in finer establishments: I merely puree the soup with my immersion blender (a blender works well, too) and do not feel the need to strain the soup. I ain’t no Habsburg, you know? Also, the commoner in me doesn’t finish the soup with a few tablespoons of cream, as I think it’s unnecessary. Instead, I’ll occasionally dollop in some cold Greek yogurt into my bowl just before serving.

I hope you enjoy this soup as much as I do. Mahlzeit!

Austrian Pumpkin Soup

Serves 4

What You’ll Need:

2 tablespoons (28 grams) butter

1/2 cup (about 70 grams) chopped yellow onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

1 teaspoon mild curry powder

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

pinch (about 1/8 teaspoon) cayenne pepper or hot paprika

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 to 4 grindings of fresh black pepper

1/4 cup (60 ml) white wine

About 4 to 5 cups (450-550 grams) of cubed pumpkin (or butternut squash)

2 1/2 cups (600 ml) vegetable or chicken stock

Pumpkin seeds and/or pumpkin oil for garnish

What You’ll Do:

In a heavy-bottomed pot with a lid, melt the butter and saute the onions over medium heat until they become translucent, about 5 to 6 minutes. Don’t let them brown. Lower the heat to medium-low and add the garlic, ginger, curry powder, nutmeg, salt and pepper and stir for two minutes to warm the spices. Deglaze the pan with the white wine. Add the pumpkin (or squash) cubes and stir to coat in spices. Pour in the stock and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cover and cook for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the squash is very tender. Remove the soup from the heat, and let the mixture cool for 10 minutes. With an immersion blender (or blender), puree the soup until smooth. Taste for salt and pepper and adjust if necessary. Heat to piping hot before serving. Divide between bowls and garnish with pumpkin seeds and a drizzle of pumpkin oil if desired.

Wondering what you can do about ICE?

One option: The Immigrant Legal Resource Center’s website has a number of ways you can help those targeted by ICE, including a list of emergency numbers, a directory of non-profit legal services, what rights you have if confronted by ICE and signs (like the one below) to download to show you support immigrants and that your home or office is a place that will protect immigrants from ICE.

*if you get the SNICK couch reference, please lmk in the comments.

Clyde (atop Norman’s crate…)

