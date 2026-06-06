Howdy!

Just a quick reminder to tune in to Ayelet Waldman and my Substack live at noon ET/9 am PT. Here’s the link.We’ll be talking about what Persuasion, “Heated Rivalry” and “Four Weddings and Funeral” all have in common. By all means, bring your hand fan and Mexicali heat powder to avoid the vapors.

Also: I’ll be making peach scones and there will be discussions of quilting and just about everything else.

Hope to see you there. Or you can, if you find you have OTHER places to go (harumph) on YouTube later.

xoxo