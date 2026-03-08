I learned this week that the 16-foot tall pigeon statue that looks out over 10th Avenue from the High Line in New York City will be taken down. This perfectly life-like, if giant, pigeon makes me giggle each time I see it and now it’s going away.

My favorite pigeon.

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski are also going away, so that should make you happy, I hear you say. But she and Corey have millions already squirreled away, and Noem has a new title like Supreme Leader of the Super Villain Consortium and she’s being replaced by MMA fighter and MAGA shill, Senator Testosterone himself, Markwayne Mullin.

He Who Shall Not Be Named showed even less class then usual wearing his own gold-embroidered baseball cap merch to the dignified transfer of soldiers killed this week. Didn’t even remove the hat. Probably was selling them out of the back of his armored SUV to grieving family members. “Don’t worry! We take Venmo if you all packed was a hanky.”

I’m writing this just back from a nice evening out with my husband—the first in a while—and we found ourselves talking about Him and fascism at dinner. Finally Husband gently reminded me that Trump and Co were not invited to dinner and certainly weren’t going to the foot the bill and we agreed to change the subject. Don’t be like us! Create safe spaces where he and his cronies are not allowed in. It’s important to preserve our strength.

So, indeed, let’s talk about these very sunny morning buns I devised to celebrate Daylight Savings Time.

The goal was to create a citrus-swirled roll (think cinnamon roll, but with lemon and orange), but I didn’t want any of us to go through the palaver of a traditional yeasted dough. Instead I’ve come up with a cream cheese biscuit dough that gets rolled with one of two fillings depending on your preference: a citrus and apricot jam filling, or a plain zest and sugar filling. Both are delicious. They also get slathered in a rich vanilla cream cheese frosting.

Choose a filling. Apricot-citrus on the left; citrus-sugar on the right.

Do not be put off by the list of steps. These are only a tad fiddly and very forgiving.

Making a letter fold (Step 4).

Note: When you see my photo you will see lumps in the cream cheese frosting. This is not how yours should look, but my beloved Kitchen Aid stand mixer literally fell apart in the middle of beating the cream cheese and butter together and I had to do the rest by hand. Gak!

Citrus Morning Buns 111KB ∙ PDF file Download printable recipe! Download

Citrus Morning Buns

Makes 12 buns

What You’ll Need:

For the dough:

2 3/4 cups (345 grams) all-purpose flour

1/4 cup + 1 tablespoon (60 grams) granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 ounces (57 grams) cream cheese, cold, cut into pieces

3 tablespoons (43 grams) butter, cold, cut into pieces

1 large egg

3/4 cup (180 ml) buttermilk

For the apricot jam filling:

1 cup (320 grams) apricot jam

1/4 cup (30 grams) golden raisins (optional)

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 tablespoon orange juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

OR

For the citrus-sugar filling

1/2 cup (113 grams) butter, melted

1/2 cup (49 grams) granulated sugar

zest of 2 lemons

zest of 2 oranges

For the cream cheese frosting:

4 ounces (113 grams) cream cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons (28 grams) unsalted butter, room temperature, cut into 8 pieces

2/3 cup (80 grams) confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

What You’ll Do:

Heat the oven to 375°F/190°C. Generously butter a 12 cup muffin pan. Decide which of the fillings you will make. Assemble the ingredients and stir them together. Set aside. In a food processor with the standard blade, pulse the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt 5 times until blended. Add the cream cheese and butter and pulse 8 to 10 times until the mixture looks like sandy crumbs. (Alternately, you can whisk the flour mixture together and cut in the butter and cream cheese with a pastry blender or two knives.) Pour the mixture into a medium size bowl. Whisk together the egg and buttermilk, pour it over the butter-flour mixture and gently stir until the mixture just comes together. The dough will seem moist and sticky. Place the dough on a generously floured pastry board or clean countertop. Pat the mixture into about a 8 x 10-inch (20 x 25 cm) rectangle. Fold one-third of the dough in towards the middle, then fold the bottom third over that—as if you were folding a letter to fit in an envelope. Pat the dough back into an 8 x 10-inch rectangle, and fold again. Repeat one more time. (Keep the pastry board generously floured to avoid the dough sticking.) Then roll the dough into a 10 x 14-inch (25 x 35 cm) rectangle. Spread the dough with one of the fillings (either apricot jam or citrus sugar) almost to the edges. Roll the dough up into a 14-inch (35 cm) log. Using a serrated knife, cut the log into 12 rolls using gentle sawing motions. Place each roll into a muffin cup. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until light golden. (An instant read thermometer stuck into the middle of the dough should measure about 200°F/ 93°C in the center) Let the buns cool for 5 minutes in the pan, then remove them and let them cool completely on a wire rack. Meanwhile, make the cream cheese frosting.

Make the Cream Cheese Frosting:

Using a hand or stand mixer, whip the cream cheese until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the butter and whip until creamy and you can’t tell the cream cheese from the butter (unlike in my photo! damn you mixer!). Add the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla and combine. The frosting will be slightly runny. When the buns are cool, spread them the cream cheese dough. These are best enjoyed the day they’re made.

I look innocent, but I was caught today, licking the cream cheese frosting off of a morning bun.

Let me know if you have any questions about the recipe and, how are you holding up and what are you doing for self-preservation?

