Snowy Day Recipes
Forget "milk and bread! milk and bread!" Because "cookies and soup" are a much better option.
I’d forgotten about the pending snow storm until I rocked up into the parking lot of my local grocery, only to circle for five minutes to find a spot. I swear I was not “milk and bread”-ing it. I only went to the grocery today to get some ingredients to make my son’s birthday dinner.
(If you would please click the “like” button, the algorithm and I would truly appreciate it, and I will personally shovel your sidewalk. Maybe.)
The shelves gave serious Soviet supermarket vibes. Apparently broccoli and radishes (!!?!) are high on people’s snow day shopping list. The shelves of pancake mix had been rifled like the wedding dress racks at Kleinfeld’s. There were two packs of ground beef left, where typically there must be 100, as if all of Essex County were going to make baked ziti to ward off the sleet. Considering Sunday gravy practically comes out of the taps here, this is not too far-fetched a guess.
The woman who rang up my groceries told me, while gesturing at the line of shopping carts filled to overflowing behind me, that the day after the storm people will show up to return the piles of bread and bottled water they bought.
I recommend we all stay home (if you can), and bake. I put together a list of some of my greatest hits, if you’re looking to cook up some cozy.
In the Willamette Valley in Oregon, we might break 50 degrees this week. My plan is to bake up the pistachio shortbread cookies chilling in the fridge. To be distributed to my local indie book sellers. I think I recognize that first recipe as Bedtime Cookies, a big hit at the bookstore and elsewhere! Thank you!
Cookies and soup are the perfection of winter storms. Add bread and cheese, and I could survive anything.