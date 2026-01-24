I’d forgotten about the pending snow storm until I rocked up into the parking lot of my local grocery, only to circle for five minutes to find a spot. I swear I was not “milk and bread”-ing it. I only went to the grocery today to get some ingredients to make my son’s birthday dinner.

The shelves gave serious Soviet supermarket vibes. Apparently broccoli and radishes (!!?!) are high on people’s snow day shopping list. The shelves of pancake mix had been rifled like the wedding dress racks at Kleinfeld’s. There were two packs of ground beef left, where typically there must be 100, as if all of Essex County were going to make baked ziti to ward off the sleet. Considering Sunday gravy practically comes out of the taps here, this is not too far-fetched a guess.

The woman who rang up my groceries told me, while gesturing at the line of shopping carts filled to overflowing behind me, that the day after the storm people will show up to return the piles of bread and bottled water they bought.

I recommend we all stay home (if you can), and bake. I put together a list of some of my greatest hits, if you’re looking to cook up some cozy.

Peanut Butter Oatmeal (Butterscotch) Chocolate Chip Cookies : Make some of these, find a blanket to sit under (preferably a couch to sit on as well), grab maybe a book? Watch an entire season of “Shetland.” Stare out the window? Whatever, with these cookies, you don’t need much else. I don’t like to play favorites, but when it snows, this is the first cookie I make.

Austrian Pumpkin Soup: I only posted this Austrian pumpkin soup a few weeks ago, but a bowl of this will keep the chill far away.

Cheesy Chicken Rarebit: This meal offers all the best things: an easy chicken dinner slathered in cider cheese sauce.

Chocolate Chocolate Super-Chip Cookies: these dark chocolate cookies are on my list for what I’ll make this weekend, thanks to all the warm, gooey chocolate (milk, dark, white) chips packed in. A version of the recipe is in my cookbook, although it got it start here on lil ol’ Substack.

Peanut Butter and Banana Baked Oatmeal: Need to shovel through 2 feet of ice and snow? Eat this stick-to-your-ribs baked oatmeal. Super wholesome, but also fun.

Maple Snickerdoodles: I added my favorite flavoring to my favorite soft and fluffy snickerdoodle recipe and a couple of these and a cup of cocoa? Pretty near perfect.

Pesto for Winter: Make a jar of this arugula pesto and wonder what’s for dinner no more.

How is the weather looking in your neck of the woods? What are your plans for the weekend?

