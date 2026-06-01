Good Monday to you!

Eat My Globe Podcast Alert

I had the true pleasure of being interviewed by Simon Majumdar, the food expert, author and judge of many Food Network shows, including “Cuthroat Kitchen” and “Iron Chef.” We talked non-stop about so much, including the history of cookies, whether they’re better than British biscuits, and tchocolate chips. Simon is one of the world’s great and smart people and I hope you’ll give it a listen.

Luckily, I only look a little cross-eyed and deranged…

What you could be thinking about instead of the news: Egg Salad

My favorite writer on all foods New York, Robert Sietsma, wrote an article in praise of egg salad today, which includes a nifty history of salads green and “bound,” and helped inspire part of today’s post.

My British father-in-law, who I must add lived to the age of 97, made the world’s best “egg mayonnaise” sandwich. His secret? Along with your usual egg and mayo, he would butter the soft wholemeal slices of bread. Overkill? Mebbe. Delicious—with every fat cell in your body screaming with joy for another bite? Definitely.

(Did you know that by clicking the “like” button it is a simple way of boosting my copy? Thank you.)

The only egg salad of memory that comes close is one from a deli in New York, probably from some time in the 80s. My mother, a freelance writer, did a lot of work for Scholastic (Perhaps you remember Scholastic Headline Maps from the early 80s? Those were my mom’s.) and she took me along on a visit to meet with her editor or whatever. I don’t remember why. But I do remember the sandwiches they had delivered to the office, because of course I do. (Me: “Nice to see you again. No, I don’t remember your name, but I do remember we once shared a very good almond croissant.”) Wrapped in white deli paper and sliced in two right through the paper, it was an egg salad with the addition of the perfect foil: bacon. Lordie. No wonder I followed in my mother’s footsteps; I probably thought that standard fare for freelance writers.

My big brother Paul taught me the best way to cook perfect hard-boiled eggs each time was to use an Instant Pot. Have you ever tried it?

Share

Instant Pot hard-boiled eggs, using the 5-5-5 method

Place the rack in the pot. Add 1 cup of water. Place as many eggs as you’d like to cook on top of the rack. Secure the lid on the pot, and make sure the valve is turned to ‘sealing.’ Set the instant pot to 5 mins on high temp. Once cooking time is over, let sit for 5 minutes to release naturally, then release manually and open. Plunge the eggs into a bowl of water and ice cubes and let sit for 5 minutes. Eat right away or store in fridge.

With the Instant Pot trick nailed, this weekend I made deviled eggs, another hard-boiled egg classic, and served them off my mother’s genuine 1960s deviled egg plate.

Do you have, or remember, a plate like this one?

As my son is on a kimchi-making kick (there are much worse hobbies), I updated my mother’s recipe with minced kimchi, which was pretty damn fab, and I’ll have the recipe for you within the month, once I sort proper measurements out.

Ultimate Coffee Soft Cookies

In the meantime, I leave you with a link to my latest recipe for the Ultimate Coffee Soft Cookie recipe I shared over on The Contrarian last Friday, in case you didn’t see it. It is the sister recipe to last week’s ultimate soft sugar cookies.

Here is the link in giant, unmissable form:

Share

And, last but definitely not least, mark your calendars for a culture and crafts conversation extravaganza. On June 6, at 12 pm ET/9 am PT, author Ayelet Waldman and I will get a little flushed in the cheeks talking about the wild intensity of limerence in “Heated Rivalry” and Jane Austen’s Persuasion, among others. There will be discussion of quilting, baking and making fairy gardens (my slightly embarrassing new obsession.)

This is the link here, but we will send it again and if you are signed up as a subscriber you will automatically receive the link in your inbox. But don’t worry, I’ll be sure and remind you.

Let me know what you’re thinking:

Leave a comment

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to my Substack. Your subscription pays for all the recipes and time that goes into developing and testing recipes, and also supports me, an independent journalist. You pay my salary, for which I’m grateful. Thank you. And if you can’t afford a sub now, please do the next best thing and share this Substack with friends!

Looking to update your bookshelves for summer? Why not try this one-size-fits-all, but oh-so-attractive cookbook?