Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Kathy J's avatar
Kathy J
12h

The best way I’ve learned to cook “hard-boiled eggs, is by steaming. Put them in a steaming basket in pot, cover bring to a boil, and steam for 17 min. You can steam as many as will fit or one. Cool off under running water. The shell will peel right off. This is the best way for farm fresh eggs which are usually harder to peel.

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Kathleen M Kendrick's avatar
Kathleen M Kendrick
13h

Thank you for this post filled with goodies! Everything sounded good until I saw the words Ultimate Coffee Soft Cookies. Immediate tunnel vision: when can I make these? But then I saw Norman showing off his tongue like a cow, and as I headed to the comment section, that was all I remembered! 😂 Norman doing his part! Good boy!

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