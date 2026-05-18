Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Jan in VA's avatar
Jan in VA
20h

Mike Johnson whining that Congress hasn't had a raise in 17 years. They work probably 4 months out of the year. When was the last time the Fed minimum wage was raised? 2009. It's at $7.25. That works out to a FT job salary of LESS than $15K. So cry me a river, Mike. And to hell with all those people who keep people like him in office.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
18h

I’m so angry today. This announcement of a slush fund for insurrectionists after listening to a podcast this morning describing the difficulty doctors and WHO in Africa are having due to the Ebola outbreak now that there’s no USAID. The absolute lack of any morality in our government has me at my wit’s end. I find myself angry at the misadministration, the republicans in congress, and anyone who voted for this.

The corruption is off the charts.

The loss of voting rights is tragic.

The attack on women’s bodily autonomy is heinous.

The lack of regulations for our environment is criminal.

The attack on the 0.8% of our population that is trans is heartless.

The death of expertise encouraged by our HHS secretary is a form of eugenics.

The plan of those like Thiel to make “sovereign states” where they can take advantage of workers without ramifications is dystopian.

The turning our backs on our allies, such as Ukraine, is morally bankrupt.

The destruction of our very system of government is 53% complete according to Project 2025 tracker.

All of this - and Republicans stand by this awful person. It is infuriating and yet so incredibly sad that so many in our country would allow it.

Thank you for letting us vent.

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