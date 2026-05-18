I was going to wait to write until the large, soft sugar cookie recipe I have been working on was ready for prime time, but I found myself wandering the house muttering about Trump’s 1.776 (really? REALLY!) billion dollar “Anti-Weaponization” fund he got his mates at the Justice Department to create for all the hard-done-by January 6-ers, which, as you know, means all his friends.

All that money that you sent to the government in taxes, the $$ my kid had to pay working his hourly job coaching a high school team, the cash you sent in quarterly so you would remain in the good graces of the IRS and just the years and years of taxes all piled up (Would they reach the moon? Who cares? It feels like it) …all of that obscene, corrupt, criminal, grift is being paid by you and me.

We may have missed Miss Perkins’ day, but we shouldn’t forget her.

And no you can’t have healthcare, proper senior care services, but please worry about Social Security, the cost of milk, diapers and gas, what happens if you have no choice but to go to the emergency room and how you’ll afford to see your aging auntie this summer because air fare is so damn high.

And Ebola and Hanta virus and bird flu and and and und so weiter und so fort.

I’m mad, cranky and sad. And, it’s not the only Trump crime in the news this week.

I don’t take pleasure in hearing he has the lowest approval ratings. If they’re not zero, then there are still people not paying attention. How do we get the scales to fall from their eyes? And how do we get our elected officials to do something about the corruption AND the mental and physical decline of Trump?

You’ve let me rant, and now it’s your turn. You get the chance to tell Trump, a member of Congress, and/or a die-hard Trump supporter how you feel below.

Let it out all your wrath-fire here. Just avoid the kind of comments that will get the federal bourbon investigation unit called.

Have at, people. Better out than in, as my Grandma Jenni used to say.

And I promise you a much sweeter post soon.

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