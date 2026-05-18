Share Your Wrath-Fire Here
I was going to wait to write until the large, soft sugar cookie recipe I have been working on was ready for prime time, but I found myself wandering the house muttering about Trump’s 1.776 (really? REALLY!) billion dollar “Anti-Weaponization” fund he got his mates at the Justice Department to create for all the hard-done-by January 6-ers, which, as you know, means all his friends.
All that money that you sent to the government in taxes, the $$ my kid had to pay working his hourly job coaching a high school team, the cash you sent in quarterly so you would remain in the good graces of the IRS and just the years and years of taxes all piled up (Would they reach the moon? Who cares? It feels like it) …all of that obscene, corrupt, criminal, grift is being paid by you and me.
And no you can’t have healthcare, proper senior care services, but please worry about Social Security, the cost of milk, diapers and gas, what happens if you have no choice but to go to the emergency room and how you’ll afford to see your aging auntie this summer because air fare is so damn high.
And Ebola and Hanta virus and bird flu and and and und so weiter und so fort.
I’m mad, cranky and sad. And, it’s not the only Trump crime in the news this week.
I don’t take pleasure in hearing he has the lowest approval ratings. If they’re not zero, then there are still people not paying attention. How do we get the scales to fall from their eyes? And how do we get our elected officials to do something about the corruption AND the mental and physical decline of Trump?
You’ve let me rant, and now it’s your turn. You get the chance to tell Trump, a member of Congress, and/or a die-hard Trump supporter how you feel below.
Let it out all your wrath-fire here. Just avoid the kind of comments that will get the federal bourbon investigation unit called.
Have at, people. Better out than in, as my Grandma Jenni used to say.
And I promise you a much sweeter post soon.
And your moment of Norman:
Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mike Johnson whining that Congress hasn't had a raise in 17 years. They work probably 4 months out of the year. When was the last time the Fed minimum wage was raised? 2009. It's at $7.25. That works out to a FT job salary of LESS than $15K. So cry me a river, Mike. And to hell with all those people who keep people like him in office.
I’m so angry today. This announcement of a slush fund for insurrectionists after listening to a podcast this morning describing the difficulty doctors and WHO in Africa are having due to the Ebola outbreak now that there’s no USAID. The absolute lack of any morality in our government has me at my wit’s end. I find myself angry at the misadministration, the republicans in congress, and anyone who voted for this.
The corruption is off the charts.
The loss of voting rights is tragic.
The attack on women’s bodily autonomy is heinous.
The lack of regulations for our environment is criminal.
The attack on the 0.8% of our population that is trans is heartless.
The death of expertise encouraged by our HHS secretary is a form of eugenics.
The plan of those like Thiel to make “sovereign states” where they can take advantage of workers without ramifications is dystopian.
The turning our backs on our allies, such as Ukraine, is morally bankrupt.
The destruction of our very system of government is 53% complete according to Project 2025 tracker.
All of this - and Republicans stand by this awful person. It is infuriating and yet so incredibly sad that so many in our country would allow it.
Thank you for letting us vent.