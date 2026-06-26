Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Jeffrey Jon Bode’'s avatar
Jeffrey Jon Bode’
2d

I’m making some to take backpacking! Thanks!

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1 reply by Marissa Rothkopf
SueJ's avatar
SueJ
2d

It's been a helluva week. I need to bake these bad boys this weekend before the hot weather arrives to add to my political misery. Thank you ❤️

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