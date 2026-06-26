Over the past five years here on Substack, I have shared over 300 recipes with you. That’s 2 to 3 cookbooks worth. If each recipe was printed on an 8 1/2 x 11-inch sheet of paper and laid to end, that would get you .00002% of the way to the moon.

Arithmetic gymnastics, however, is not what this is all about. This is meant to be a confession and hopefully, absolution, because at the end of May I realized I’d never shared with you one of my most popular recipes: s’mores bars.

S’mores being measured by an ancient souvenir from a visit to D.C.

The bars are made up of layers of graham cracker-infused shortbread and covered in layers of chocolate and marshmallows. The result is a gooey dessert that offers all the flavors of a s’mores without the need for a fire or bug spray.

I bring these s’mores bars to potlucks, teacher toasts and block parties, where they tend to disappear with much oo-ing and ahh-ing. If my kids had to rank their favorite desserts of mine, these would be in the top 3.

I recently gave a batch to my neighbor to take on the Girl Scout camping trip she was going on with her daughter. The second night they were there, the campsite was inundated with rain and tornado warnings. All activities were cancelled for the night and the kids and caregivers were packed into a small room to wait out the storm. The group had been looking forward to a campfire, sing-a-long and, of course, s’mores. My neighbor suddenly remembered the package I’d sent her off with and shared them with the crowd—saving the day with these no-fuss, no-fire-needed s’mores.

Layers of chocolate, marshmallows and crumble before baking

Shrinkflation: This recipe was born about 8 years ago. Since then, Hershey bars and graham crackers have gotten smaller, which I realized while re-testing the recipe over the last month. Where I once called for a pack of 6 Hershey bars, 7 are now required. And prices for the bars have nearly doubled.

Notes:

As you should do with all recipes, read it carefully before beginning. Part of the graham cracker mixture is set aside to make the crumb topping, and I don’t want you to confuse which is which.

I use Hershey bars for the classic s’mores taste, but feel free to use the semisweet or dark chocolate bar of your choice.

Smores Bars 91.9KB ∙ PDF file Download printable recipe! Download

S’mores bars

Makes 24 squares

What You’ll Need

3 cups (330 grams) graham cracker crumbs (@3 full sleeves of Honey Maid graham crackers or similar) (set aside 1 cup/140 grams for the topping)

1/2 cup (60 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

10 tablespoons (142 grams) unsalted butter, room temperature

1/3 cup (66 grams) granulated sugar

1/3 cup (71 grams) brown sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

7 1.55 ounce (312 grams) Hershey bars

2 1/4 cup (115 grams) mini marshmallows

For the crumble topping

2 tablespoons (28 grams) butter, room temperature

1/3 cup (71 grams) brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

What You’ll Do

Heat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Grease a 13 x 9-inch (23 x 33 cm) pan and line it with a large piece of parchment that hangs over the edge of the pan by about 1 inch (2.5 cm). The parchment paper will act as a sling to help you lift the s’mores bars from the pan after they’re baked to make cutting them easier. In a medium bowl, whisk together all the graham cracker crumbs, the flour and 1 teaspoon salt until combined. Set aside 1 cup (140 grams) of this mixture in a smaller bowl. The mixture in the smaller bowl will be turned into the crumb topping mixture later. With a hand- or in a stand mixer, beat together the 10 tablespoons (142 grams) butter, 1/3 cup white sugar and 1/3 cup brown sugar, until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until blended Add the larger bowl (2 cups worth) of graham-flour mixture and stir until blended. Press this mixture evenly across the bottom of the prepared pan. Break up the chocolate bars and distribute them evenly over the crust. Top with mini marshmallows. Make the crumb topping: To the crumb topping mixture you set aside earlier, add 2 tablespoons butter, 1/3 cup brown sugar and the 1/4 teaspoon salt. Mix together with your fingers (or a fork if you’re feeling dainty) until clumps of crumble form. Sprinkle the mixture over the top of the pan and bake for 20-25 minutes until the marshmallows are golden brown. Place on a cooling rack. I typically cut these into about 2-inch squares for a potluck or buffet.

These can be made a day ahead and kept in an airtight tin. They keep fresh on the counter for at least a week, but I doubt very much if they’ll last that long. If you won’t be feeding a crowd, wrap slabs of the s’mores bars in a layer of plastic wrap and then aluminum foil and freeze for up to 3 months. Defrost on the counter.

Mark your calendars. Two big live events this week!

July 2, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT: Pie and tart-making lessons with me and the Queen of Pie, Kate McDermott.

July 3, 12 pm ET/9 am PT: Ayelet Waldman and I will be baking America’s greatest contribution to the world: chocolate chip cookies, and we’ll be dredging our own personal reflecting pools to find real reasons to celebrate America’s birthday.

How are you holding up? What is up for you this weekend? I plan to wrestle my ADHD to the ground and finally organize my closets and drawers. Think good thoughts.

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