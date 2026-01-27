Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine's avatar
Catherine
1d

I initially discovered you while searching for a recipe to duplicate Natale's Philly Fluff Cake (I ended up picking one up last time I was in Summit because why mess with perfection?) Your unexpected mention of the library today brought up so many memories - the muffled ambiance, the smell! I spent the most time there as a child during the summer reading program. Since the max number of books you could check out was 10, I was in there at least weekly. Once I had read all of the skinny children's books that looked interesting, I moved on to the thicker teen books in the stacks along the back wall. There I discovered The Wizard of Oz, Nancy Drew, Judy Blume and more. Thank you for encouraging these reminiscences; time to bake some cake ❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Marissa Rothkopf
Deirdre Toeller's avatar
Deirdre Toeller
1d

I was thrilled when the main building of our Grand Rapids MI libraries (Ryerson) was marvelously refurbished (https://www.grpl.org/about/grpl-history/). In the late 1950s and early 60s, it was a second home to a shy introvert seeking refuge from a family of eight siblings; it was my ticket to other worlds and adventures. I regularly hopped a bus from my home to the library.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Marissa Rothkopf
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marissa Rothkopf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture