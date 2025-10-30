As promised, here is the newest addition to my collection of pumpkin recipes: Pumpkin bread with cheesecake filling. The cake is mellow with spice and rich with pumpkin flavor, while running through the loaf is a smile of cheesecake. The recipe is adapted from the pumpkin bread recipe in my new cookbook, The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies, and is easily doubled if you want to share.

Pumpkin Bread With Cheesecake Filling 82.4KB ∙ PDF file Download printable recipe Download

Pumpkin Bread with Cheesecake Filling

Makes 1 loaf (easily doubled)

What You’ll Need:

For the cheesecake filling:

226 grams (8 ounces) cream cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the pumpkin bread:

1 1/4 cup (141 grams) whole wheat flour

1/2 cup (60 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt (or 1/2 teaspoon table salt)

1 teaspoon baking SODA

1/2 teaspoon baking POWDER

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup (120 ml) vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 cup (250 grams) pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

1/3 cup (80 ml) tap water

optional (ha!): 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

What You’ll Do:

Heat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Grease a 9”x 5”x 3” (23cm x 13 cm x 6.7 cm) loaf line with parchment paper. Make the cheesecake filling: In a medium bowl, with a stand- or hand-mixer, beat the cream cheese and sugar together until light and fluffy and no lumps of cream cheese remain, about 3 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the egg, flour and vanilla and mix until blended. In a small bowl, whisk together the whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, nutmeg, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, ginger and cloves. In a large bowl, whisk together by hand the sugar and oil until the mixture looks like wet sand. Add the eggs one at a time, whisking between each addition until blended. After the eggs are added, give the mixture a good whisking for about a minute or so. Whisk in the pumpkin puree. Alternate folding in the flour blend with adding the water, starting and finishing with the flour. Fold in the chocolate chips. Don’t overmix. Pour two-thirds of the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Dollop the cheesecake mixture across the top, and delicately spread it to almost the edge of the pan (A small off-set spatula or the back of a spoon are good tools for this.) Pour the remaining pumpkin batter over the top and patiently spread it over the cheesecake filling. The goal is to cover the cheesecake filling completely. It takes a little practice, so no worries if you don’t make it look perfect this time. It’s still going to taste wonderful. Bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour, until the mixture no longer jiggles in the center and the loaves spring back when touched. If the cake is browning on top too fast before it’s done, loosely cover the top with aluminum foil. Let the loaf cool in the pan for 30 minutes. This is nice warm, but I also like it chilled, which really highlights the cheesecake middle. Keep refrigerated.

SNAP benefits may end on November 1. I still naively marvel at the lack of concern for citizens by the majority of our elected leaders, who, following the advice of Speaker Mike Johnson, appear to have super-glued their bottoms to chairs in their home districts. They only get special dispensation to speak out when it’s to defend the great genius, Mr. Ace Cognitive Tests, the King of Naming Four-Legged Creatures, the Wonderful Wanderer of Japanese Ballrooms, yes, ladies and gentleman, the President of the United States.

As of the writing of this, legislation has been introduced by Senator Josh Hawley of all people (running for office?!), and supported by a growing bipartisan group of senators, to reopen the house and vote on a bill that would restore benefits before they run out on November 1. When you read an op-ed in the New York Times (gift link!) by a Republican like Hawley, with lines like “Preventing debilitating poverty through the food program costs only about a tenth of our annual defense budget,” you know there’s some sort of rift forming. It can’t all be just him wanting to run for president, right?

Whatever the outcome, if you need resources, ABC News put together a list of places to turn to, including Feeding America, which can help find food banks, etc. in your area.

For those in need for whatever reason (no questions asked, you may just be exhausted by life and need someone to care for you) Lasagna Love is an amazing organization, where you can sign up and have a local volunteer deliver a lasagna to you.

You can also be a lasagna maker. I haven’t contributed in over a year, but my local group leader put out an APB this morning for people to make lasagnas. There is no pressure to make them weekly, you choose a schedule that suits you. It’s very flexible. Just like a good lasagne noodle. You can learn more here.

You need to nap now.

WHAT I’M DISTRACTING MYSELF WITH:

I’ve finished the entire (way too short, come back soon please) season of “Slow Horses,” and plan to embark on “Cemetery Road, starring Emma Thompson and by the same author as the Slow Horses series of books, Mick Herron.

I’ve been getting myself into an ooky-spooky Halloween mood listening to comedian Rachel Dratch’s “Woo Woo” podcast, which delves into all manner of supernatural stories. I only listen to them during daylight dog walks. No after-dark listening for me.

Any armchair psychologists want to venture a guess why I’m suddenly drawn to listening to podcasts about other-worldly happenings?

LIVE EVENT! PIE- AND COOKIE-MAKING!

Join me and the Queen of Pie, Kate McDermott for a Substack Recipe Switcheroo, where Kate will make one of my recipes, and I’ll make one of hers. We’ll ask each other questions, take your questions and promise to make it a fun way to spend part of your Saturday.

Here’s the link, although we’ll send one out on the day to remind you.

https://open.substack.com/live-stream/74037?utm_source=live-stream-scheduled-upsell

Any questions for Kate McD and me about cookies or pies? Or baking in general? About what it takes to write a cookbook? Sell a cookbook? The state of publishing? The state of anxiety? How to keep Norman from jumping on me and thinking I’m his puppy friend.

And, of course:

Real baking royalty Rose Levy Beranbaum, wrote the foreword to my cookbook and called me (Me!) “A bright new voice in baking.” You can buy it wherever fine books are sold, such as bookshop.org.

Makes a great gift for all the cookie lovers on your holiday lists.

Already bought a copy or three? Can you leave a review on Amazon.com? Even if you don’t love Amazon, it’s how a book’s success can be measured. And with this season being filled with popular cookbooks by Very Big Names, every bit of support you can offer can help. THANK YOU.