Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Valerie Monroe's avatar
Valerie Monroe
15h

Love those little cartoons!

Just FYI (and maybe your students'): I've found that following similar protocol followed by the research depts at the various magazines where I've worked is helpful in figuring out what is fact and what is...not. Putting a strike through every word in a document as you consider its vulnerability to be fact-worthy can help determine whether it needs a follow-up. x

Reply
Share
4 replies by Marissa Rothkopf and others
Kitty Beckhard's avatar
Kitty Beckhard
15h

Trump’s comments to Kaitlan Collins are such misogynistic tropes they drip with disgust and are disgusting.

Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marissa Rothkopf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture