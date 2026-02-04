Most of you know me as a provider of recipes, food history, pet photos and political content. A whole slew of others know me as an adjunct professor of journalism who occasionally brings in baked goods.

The spring semester started a few weeks ago. The first days of classes are more lecture than I tend to like, with me yakking on about the First Amendment, the Fourth Estate, why journalism is vital to a democracy, the importance of local journalism and the classic—sing along with me— “journalists are the watchdogs of society.”

And while I prefer to start each class talking about breaking news from all around the world, lately many of the stories we talk about have involved journalists in the news (Georgia Fort, Don Lemon, the major cutbacks at the Washington Post, President Trump’s interactions with (mainly female) journalists, most recently Kaitlan Collins of CNN). However, the syllabus I posted online at the start of the year is off by a few weeks as I have morphed regular topics to adapt to breaking news.

Normally my class would start on interview skills today, developing questions and talking with fellow classmates to learn more about them. Even if my students don’t go on to be journalists, I promise them my interview skills classes will give them the ability to bypass shyness and meet people.

Today, however, we will start honing other key skills for journalists and truly for all of us. Instead, they’ll practice research and fact-checking skills on some recent news stories, and hopefully learn the important lesson of never accepting information as given. They’ll be given a photo distributed on the White House’s official social media, and an article from Fox News.

I’m sure you’d all get an A++ on the assignment, but in case you want to play along, here’s a taste of what my students will be doing:

Who is the woman in this photo distributed by the White House? Why (or should I say, how) is she looking so distraught? Compare what you can find about the woman in the photo, the White House caption and the facts about her.

Read this article from Fox News, “Bondi Pushes Back on First Amendment Claims…,” and fact-check it by using a variety of other sources. Did you discover anything? What were your sources for that information? If you were to write this article, how would you deal with any false or misleading claims?

Because my class is a required introductory level course, I never assume my students want to go on to be journalists, so my goal (not saying I achieve it…it is a goal, after all) is to teach students how to think about the news for themselves so they can be smart citizens. With our current world awash in propaganda and misinformation this is a daunting and exhausting task for all of us.

