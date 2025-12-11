Today was the last day of classes for the semester, so let’s celebrate with a very elegant pecan cardamom cake and a very short post, because it’s late and you need this recipe, and I need to crawl into bed.

If you’re looking for baked goods other than cookies to give as gifts this season, check this out: This extremely tender cake is perfumed with cardamom, has caramel notes thanks to ground pecans and is studded with slivers of dark chocolate. The whole cake is covered in a bourbon glaze.

A bourbon glaze! My holiday outfit of choice.

The ground pecans and sour cream ensure this cake stays moist, so it’s also a great option for shipping to friends and family in distant locales.

Notes:

If you don’t have a food processor, make sure you chop the pecans very fine.

If you’re in a rush, of course you can use chocolate chips, but I prefer to hand chop good-quality dark chocolate.

Don’t want to use bourbon? Substitute milk, cream or water. Share

Pecan Cardamom Bread with a Bourbon Glaze

Makes one 9 x 5” (22 cm x 12.5 cm) loaf

What You’ll Need:

1 1/2 cups (180 grams) all-purpose flour

heaping 1/2 cup (60 grams) pecans, finely ground

3/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (I used Diamond kosher)

8 tablespoons (113 grams) butter, softened

3/4 cup (149 grams) granulated white sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 tablespoons bourbon (omit if not using bourbon)

1 cup (240 grams) sour cream, room temperature

1/2 cup (80 grams) dark chocolate, cut into slivers

For the glaze:

4 tablespoons (56 grams) butter, melted

1 cup (113 grams) confectioner’s sugar, sifted

2 tablespoons bourbon (or milk or water)

What You’ll Do: