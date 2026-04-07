Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Nappie Dee's avatar
Nappie Dee
15h

"Best when eaten." Well, that's all I needed to see to know this one is a banger.

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Grace Doolittle's avatar
Grace Doolittle
5h

Despite being on antibiotics and not really feeling up to baking, I went ahead and made this recipe, thinking that if the end is near, we deserve something sweet. First came the good news that Trump tacoed, and then we enjoyed these delicious bars. I don’t usually like chocolate chip cookie bars as they tend to be dry, but these are definitely not! My husband thanks you.

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