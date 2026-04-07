I had a serious but good talk with my publisher yesterday about how to increase sales for my cookbook.

I woke up this AM with a list of things to kick-start the process and some “let’s put a show on in the barn” enthusiasm to work on pitching some stories about cookies and making some new videos.

Then, this morning, I read the President’s post on Truth Social (the media outlet that he owns).

His deranged post has stopped me in my tracks.

I should keep calm and cookie on, because we need to stay grounded, even while the man who is our president endangers us with rhetoric from his demented brain and limited knowledge of what is actually going on.

Y’all know my message is always about sharing kindness however you can in these often dark days, and how sharing cookies helps.

I’ll fumble through the rest of the day, nervously watching and reading news updates. Today might not be the day I make a goofy video about how brown butter will vastly improve any chocolate chip cookie you make in the hopes of selling thousands more copies of my book, but I will be thinking of you all and wondering how you’re holding up.

Please give your representatives a call and let them know the President needs to be checked. The U.S. Capitol Switchboard can be reached at 202 224 3121.

And because you might just need a little cookie comfort, here is a one of my fastest recipes for getting cookies—in bar form—in the oven. I originally published these as cookies to console us through one of the 2024 Presidential debates, but I offer it to you here in an updated form.

Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars 109KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Q. and A. on the Making of Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Q: Why do you add corn starch? That seems weird.

A: Just a small amount of corn starch helps keep cookies soft and tender and prevents spread. If you were to refrigerate this dough for 8 hours, then scoop golf-ball sized amounts of dough onto a cookie sheet the result, thanks in part to the corn starch, would be a thick, crumbly, and gooey cookie.

Q: Wait, did you just say I can make these into cookies instead of bars?

A: Yes, indeed I did. The result will be a craggy, thick and gooey cookie. It’s important to refrigerate the dough beforehand, for at least 8 hours, and up to 3 days. Scoop golf-ball sized amounts of dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 12 to 18 minutes until light golden. If you attempt to take one off the sheet pan and they fall apart, they are under-cooked and need a few more minutes in the oven.

Q: Am I reading the recipe right? Did you ask for a whole egg and an egg yolk?

A: Yes, and not just because Norman wants the extra egg white sauteed up for himself. The extra yolk, along with the corn starch and the brown sugar, helps keep the cookies soft.

Q: Almond flour? Honey roasted peanuts? I don’t have almond flour or honey roasted nuts at home, and anyway, I’m making them for a crowd of people who might be allergic to nuts.

A: I use almond flour for tenderness and to boost the nutrition of the cookie bars. You don’t need to! Use only all-purpose flour, or whole-wheat flour. You’ll still achieve delectable results. As for peanuts: add ‘em or don’t. While I love the salty-sweet crunch, you can exchange it for another nut or leave them out entirely.

Q: You really should tell me whether to use light or dark brown sugar.

A: I usually do…but in this recipe it really doesn’t matter. Dark brown sugar will create a deeper molasses taste; light brown will let the large amount of vanilla extract shine through more.

Gooey Chocolate Chip Bars

Makes 1 9”-pan of cookie bars, either 1 very large serving, or 36 1.5” pieces.

What You’ll Need:

1 cup (96 grams) almond flour

1 1/4 cups (150 grams) all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking SODA

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt (1/2 teaspoon regular table or sea salt)

12 tablespoons (170 grams) butter, melted

1 cup (200 grams) brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup (50 grams) white sugar

1 large egg

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 generous cup (a generous 180 grams) semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup honey roasted peanuts (if using)

What You’ll Do:

Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 x 9” square baking pan. Line the pan with foil or parchment, so it hangs over the sides like a sling. In a small bowl, whisk together the flours, cornstarch, baking soda and salt If you haven’t already, melt the butter in the microwave, or over low heat on the stove. In a large bowl, whisk together the melted butter with the brown and white sugars until it is the color of rich caramel, and no longer looks greasy. Add the egg and egg yolk, and whisk until combined, then add the vanilla extract. Fold in the flour mixture until no dry pockets remain. Then, yes, you guessed it, fold in the chocolate chips and peanuts (if using). Spread the mixture evenly in the pan and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until golden and a toothpick stuck in the middle comes out clean. Let cool. Best if eaten.

How are you doing? Your thoughts on the post from Trump? LMK. As one of my favorite humans, Joyce Vance, says: “We’re in this together.”

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Here is a picture of Norman snoozing, in case that helps.

Interested in buying a box of 20, or maybe a thousand copies of my cookbook? Maybe just one copy? That would be great, too. You can, here