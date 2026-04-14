Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Jan in VA's avatar
Jan in VA
1d

Doesn't she have health insurance? And if not, that might have been a good thing to ask him!

Going to take a lot more than a $100 tip to pay for cancer treatments.

I've also seen that woman elsewhere in R propaganda. Nice try, Donald. Maybe we should get rid of the White House cook if you are just ordering out Mickie D's.

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Marjorie's avatar
Marjorie
1d

I love Jessica’s Tiktoks! She’s a friggin delight. But I came to the comments ask where to get that adorable catnip pierogi. (Gonna tell my cat it’s a varenyky— slava Ukraini!)

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