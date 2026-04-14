Last Friday I recorded an interview with one of the most popular food and recipe influencers on the Internet. If you spend the majority of your social media time in places like Substack or BlueSky, you may not have heard of her, but Jessica Secrest, aka “applesauceandadhd” is famous for her aggressive cooking demos and comforting, easy Midwestern classic recipes (think tater tots on top of a casserole).

Yes, “aggressive cooking” is a thing. In-your-face and no-nonsense might also be good descriptors, but I prefer to think of her energy as that of a hard-working and tired mom of small kids who has to get dinner on the table—which is what she is. Her recipes often use frozen vegetables, pre-made burger patties, and yes, chicken nuggets in new and inspiring ways. Everything she makes looks delicious, comforting and do-able with limited amounts of time and energy.

(Shall we enjoy some aggressive algorithm-ing? Click the heart-shaped “Like” button! Thank you! Every click helps.)

Her cookbook, Of Course It’s Good, launched earlier this year, and has been on the best-seller list ever since. Her no-nonsense, unapologetic approach to cooking also applies to her attitude to living, and what some nay-sayers see as brusque, the rest of see a smart, hard-working mom setting an example for making it through whatever life throws at you with compassion for others and herself. Her legions of fans adore her for this, and rightly so. In a world that easily demeans heavier women, Jessica radiates body positivity, and in doing so, has set an example that has encouraged her followers to live proudly in their bodies.

I hope you’ll give a listen to the interview. She is a very special person.

(I apologize for not making it a live chat here on Substack, but I needed to record at an off-hour.)

(In housekeeping news, all 171 of my Secret Life of Cookies podcasts are now available on YouTube!)

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In other news:

I’m still waiting on some Congressional and Senate Republicans to speak out against Trump’s profane posting of himself as savior of mankind. Wait? What? This just in: He was actually a Red Cross doctor. (NYT gift link)

The “Door Dash Grandma” who delivered His Holiness, The President, his McDonald’s Hippocratic Meals received a $100 tip. Along with being a Republican stooge, she also told the world she was grateful for the “No

Tax on Tips” initiative because it was helping her pay for her husband’s cancer treatments. Hmmph.

I celebrated Viktor Orbán’s defeat and Péter Magyar’s with an all-out Hungarian feast with friends who’d spent years living, eating and cooking in Hungary. From upper left: A “hidegtál” (cold appetizer selection) with körözött (paprika curd cheese spread), hot and sweet smoked sausage, sertés tepertő (pork cracklings), pogácsa (biscuits), sós szalonna (salted fatback), and zsíros kenyér (goose fat on bread with onions), followed by bográcsgulyás (proper wood-fired gulyas), and then mákos guba (stale bread soaked in custardy milk covered in sugar and enough poppyseeds to give a lifetime of false positive drug tests (Captions and photos courtesy of Erik D'Amato) Later this week I’ll be sharing my own Hungarian family’s favorite dessert at The Contrarian. And, of course, for those that don’t subscribe to The Contrarian, I’ll share it here, too.

Speaking of the foods of Eastern Europe, Calvin got a catnip toy shaped like a pierogi. Here he is mid-catnip enchantment: Are you finding anything enchanting this week? Anything you’d like to say about the Pope? The Doctor-in-Chief? Or would you prefer to muse on the twittering of the robins in the trees and the dogwoods coming into bloom? Tra la la!

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Looking to refresh your look this spring? Why not try this one-size-fits-all, but oh-so-attractive cookbook? Can we make this book a best-seller, even if it doesn’t involve tater tots?