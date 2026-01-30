Today’s newsletter was meant to be a quick one, to remind you that tomorrow AM, January 31, I’ll be LIVE with Great American Bake-Off Champ Martin Sorge . We’ll be talking and I’ll be baking his wonderful, homey (and easy) honey wheat bread.

You can find the recipe here , and a link to the live event here . Please bring your questions or send them to me in advance.

Anyhoo, the short note turned into a long one about our National Days of Protest, how you can get involved if you want to, plus two old favorite recipes I’ll be baking today. And a picture of Norman.

National Day(s) of Protest

Rushing to Minnesota to film ICE or help hand out food and coats to people being released from Federal custody as Haven Watch is doing, isn’t a possibility for most of us, and the truth is, we are needed in our own communities.

I am grateful for the people who weren’t put off by the killing of Alex Pretti, and continue to follow and film ICE as they rip people from their homes or off the street, as this Good Samaritan did yesterday AM. You can hear the person filming ask the woman for her name, so she couldn’t be disappeared without a trace.

The National Shutdown is meant to act as a general strike—an economic shutdown—which isn’t realizable for many who have to show up to work. So, I’ve gathered a few suggestions:

According to The Guardian, today and Saturday, 1/31, there will be an “‘ICE Out of Everywhere National Day of Action,’ which will include a variety of protests, demonstrations, and vigils, in all 50 states and Washington DC.” I’m not sure how comprehensive it is, but this map shows you where demonstrations and vigils are being held across the country.

Avoid the big stores, Target, Whole Foods, Amazon, Home Depot, etc…and stay away for more than a day. They’ll be okay if we don’t show up for a day, but if we stay away for a month or longer? Then they’ll begin to feel it. (The prices are ridiculous at Whole Foods anyway and you can buy organic food everywhere now.)

*Shop local. I know we are supposed to have an economic blackout, but small businesses are hurting. Don’t shun your local coffee shop or restaurant, they need your business. The combination of tariffs and food costs that have remained elevated since COVID, plus with the fear of ICE taking staff, restaurants are suffering. A beloved restaurant in my town, Pineapple Express Barbecue, announced it was closing this week with a long message to patrons about why. You can read the full message on Facebook, but here is a snippet:

A statement from the owner of Pineapple Express Barbcue, a local restaurant in Montclair, New Jersey that will be closing its doors forever this weekend.

If you are able to eat at a local restaurant, a friend in the restaurant business suggests you dine out during the week, as these are the days they need customers. A restaurant can’t survive on busy weekend traffic.

Chocolate Cake and Scookies

No points for what I’m going to spend my day doing. A“bomb cyclone” has dropped temps into the single digits (it’s currently 5°F), so I’ll be baking to share with neighbors. If you want to bake along, I’ll be making two old favorites:

Is it a scone, or is it a cookie? Why, it’s a Scookie!

My Absolutely Favorite Chocolate Sheet Cake (which yes, has mayonnaise in it)

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake With Chocolate Frosting 108KB ∙ PDF file Download printable recipe! Download

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake with Chocolate Frosting.

Makes 1 large 13 x 9-inch sheet cake.

(You can also make it as a layer cake, or cupcakes if so inclined)

What You’ll Need:

For the Cake:

2 cups (240 grams) all-purpose flour*

2/3 cup (56 grams) unsweetened cocoa (I used Ghirardelli, but Guittard’s Rouge Cocoa is my fave)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 large eggs

1 2/3 cups (355 grams) light brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup of mayonnaise (220 grams) (Hellman’s, Duke’s or Kewpie…do not use Miracle Whip, which is gross and isn’t real mayonnaise anyway, plus has onion powder in it, so ew.)

1 1/3 cup (315 ml) hot water with 1 teaspoon espresso powder dissolved in it (alternatively you can use an equivalent amount of hot brewed coffee or just plain hot water)

*I used whole wheat flour!

For the Frosting:

1 cup (8 ounces) butter, room temperature and cut into pieces

1 cup (84 grams) cocoa

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 to 5 cups (456 to 570 grams) confectioners’ sugar

6 or more tablespoons fresh-brewed coffee OR milk

What You’ll Do:

Make the cake:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour the inside of the baking pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt until blended. Using a hand- or stand mixer, beat the eggs and sugar for 3 minutes. “Ribbons” of batter should form when you pull the beater up from the mixture. Add the vanilla and the mayonnaise and mix. Add one-third of the flour mixture and beat until just incorporated. Add half of the hot liquid and beat on low until blended. Repeat, alternating flour, hot liquid, flour until just combined. Do not overbeat. Pour the batter into the pan, smooth evenly and bake for 30 minutes until a tester comes out clean. Ovens vary. Start checking around 25 minutes. Let cool completely on a rack.

Make the Frosting:

In a large bowl, using a hand- or stand mixer, beat together the butter, cocoa, vanilla, and sugar until blended. It will still look sandy. If you find the sugar is blowing all over the kitchen, cover the bowl with a tea towel or paper towel while mixing. Add 6 tablespoons of the liquid of your choice (I strongly recommend the coffee option) and mix until light and fluffy. Add more liquid if necessary, to make it more spreadable. Set aside until ready to use. When the cake is fully cooled, frost the cake. Use all the icing. Except for whatever you want to keep for yourself to eat quietly while pondering the mysteries of life.

This cake is nice on the first day and better about 12 hours after that.

SCOOKIES!

Makes about 2 dozen

The recipe is also available in The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies!

What You Need:

1 cup (120 grams) all purpose flour, plus 2 tablespoons to be used later.

1 cup (113 grams) whole wheat flour

¼ cup (50 grams) white sugar

¼ cup (53 grams) light brown sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

Zest of one orange (optional)

1 ½ sticks (6 ounces) butter, cold and cut into 10 pieces

2 large eggs

½ cup (118 ml) heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Chocolate chips (I used 1 cup)

Demerara or granulated sugar for sprinkling

What You’ll Do:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In the bowl of a stand mixer on low speed, blend together the flours, sugars, baking powder, salt and zest. Add the butter pieces and mix first on low, then raise the speed to medium and mix until the mixture starts to look like slightly damp sand. There will be a variety of sizes of butter chunks—some pea-sized, some smaller; some dime-sized chips of butter, some butter will be invisible. Scrape around the bowl and mix for another 20 seconds or so to make sure the butter is evenly distributed, and there isn’t a smashed reserve of butter at the bottom of the bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the cream, vanilla and eggs. In another small bowl, toss the chocolate chips in the reserved 2 tablespoons of flour On low speed, while the motor is running, drizzle the cream mixture over the dry mixture. When the mixture first comes together (it will still look very wet), stop the motor, scrape down the sides and add the chocolate chips. Turn the mixer back on low and blend for 10-15 seconds until the chocolate chips are incorporated. Even though there may still be patches of flour, detach the bowl from the mixer and gently gather the dough together with your hand. Turn the dough out onto a very well-floured pastry board. The dough is wet and you will be sad if you don’t sprinkle enough flour down. Gently (there’s that word again!), pat the dough down evenly, until it’s 1/2-inch thick. Use a 2-inch cookie cutter (mine was fluted) dipped in flour to cut out the scookies. Brush any excess dough off the bottom and place on the baking sheet 1 1/2 inches apart. Repeat until all the dough is used. Gather the scraps gently, reshape and pat down again. Continue to cut out scones until all the dough is used. Sprinkle with granulated or demerara sugar if desire. I usually find I have some oddball scraps at the end, which I bunch together into a mutant shape. It’s the one I pop into my mouth first, as soon as it’s cooled. Let that be our little secret. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until the scookies are an appealing light brown color. Cool on a baking rack. Involuntarily eat more than you think a grown-up who supposedly has self-control should.

NOTE: These lovelinesses are very adaptable.

You can easily switch out chocolate chips and orange zest for whatever strikes your fancy. Consider:

blueberries and lemon zest

chocolate chips with cinnamon-sugar sprinkled on top

for a traditional scone, use currants

dried cranberries, chopped slivered almonds and orange zest

add 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

And to lighten the mood a little: Who is going to see the Melania movie? Let me know your thoughts, plans, ideas and how you’re keeping.

