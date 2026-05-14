Mark your calendars: Fresh from the launch of her new book, A Perfect Hand, Ayelet Waldman and I will be talking about our favorite topic: Passion.

.

Join us on June 6, time TBD, as we dive straight into the deep end of Ayelet’s Limerence Triumverate—her triple crown of palpitation-inducing, entertainment passions—”Heated Rivalry,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” and Jane Austen’s Persuasion.

Merriam-Webster’s thoughts on limerence. c/o https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/limerence

We encourage you to read (again) Persuasion and watch “Heated Rivalry” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” so you can join in the conversation.

As is our want, there will also be talk of quilting and baking and general craftiness…

Missed the last one? You can watch it here:

Details and links to join to follow, but go input the date on your calendar if you haven’t already.

Questions? Thoughts? Comments? Let us know.

Leave a comment