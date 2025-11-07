Yeah, you heard me: Jersey biscuits. As in New Jersey, home to Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill. I’ll be making Taylor ham and cheese biscuits to celebrate her election, and if you’d rather celebrate Zohran Mamdani or Abigail Spanberger, well, I’ve got versions for them, too.

Join me Saturday, November 8 at 10:30 AM ET/7:30 PT for a live biscuit-making demo/master-class sort of thing. I’ll be demonstrating the entire process, with special detail on the best way to incorporate butter and how to roll biscuits to ensure the flakiest outcome every time. CLICK HERE FOR A LINK TO THE LIVE STREAM

This biscuit recipe is too good to keep to myself. (Also, the biscuits are so good I cannot be alone in the house with them.) The recipe will appear tonight in The Contrarian’s Evening Round Up Substack. And for all my followers here, I’ll post the recipe first thing tomorrow so you can bake or read along.

I hope you’ll join me—and these very delicious biscuits.

Can’t make it? I’ll provide a link to the YouTube video after the live event.

So far we’ve raised over $700 for World Central Kitchen. If you’re able, please consider donating today.

In need of food assistance? Feed America has a list of places near you.