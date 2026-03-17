Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

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Kathleen M Kendrick's avatar
Kathleen M Kendrick
1d

This looks marvelously decadent. Thank you!😈

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Kathy J's avatar
Kathy J
1d

I am intrigued and want to try this. I also want corned beef and cabbage. I am still stuck. Since I moved to my parents' house/home, after both had passed, I've been trying to get settled. It's a long story, but I am replacing many cooking items and supplies. Slowly but surely, it's coming together, only slowed down by a pesky flare-up of some of my disability issues. I wonder if you or anyone else has recommendations for the best vanilla extracts and related products. I've found they are not all the same. I only want to buy quality products that are tested and true! Maybe that sounds amateurish of me, but I've been burned before. Ha! Enjoy St. Patrick's Day!

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