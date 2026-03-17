A self-saucing cake will bring a wee bit o’ leprechaun magic to your St. Patty’s Day celebrations. Imagine! Cake batter covered in a pool of watery-looking chocolate and Bailey’s Irish Cream goes into the oven, and 25 or so minutes later, Éirinn go brách!, a delicate chocolate cake resting atop a lush chocolate sauce comes out.

And luckily you don’t need to catch a leprechaun, or even care a jot about St. Patrick’s Day to enjoy it, because I’ve printed the recipe below.

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Baking Q & A:

Q: What manner of sorcery is this? How does the top become the bottom and the bottom the top?

A: While the cake batter is denser initially, as baking begins, the heat causes the batter to rise thanks to baking powder, while the heavier, water-based sauce mixture sinks and turns into a thick sauce. The result is cake resting on a layer of rich sauce.

Q: Why in Step 4 do you pour the liquid onto the cake over the back of a spoon?

A: Pouring hot water over the back of a spoon gently disperses the liquid without breaking the surface of the batter.

The pouring of the sauce over the batter. Note the use of the spoon.

Q: Can I make this cake in advance?

A: The cake is best eaten warm shortly out of the oven. After a few hours, some sauce will be absorbed be the cake. It will still be delicious, but not the saucy delight it was meant to be. This shouldn’t put you off eating it for leftovers the next day or two. Store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Gently reheat and serve with ice cream, whipped cream and a drizzle of Bailey’s.

Q: Do I have to use Bailey’s in the recipe?

A: Nope. Substitute Kahlua, Framboise, or Gran Marnier if you still want something boozy. No booze? Replace the liquor with coffee, orange juice, or add more water and vanilla extract. The latter won’t be as tasty, but the effect should be the same.

Q: Anything else I should know?

A: Please note that the brown sugar is divided into two parts. One-quarter goes into the flour mixture and one-half goes into the sauce.

Also, in step 2 you can use a microwave or stove top. Directions for both methods are given.

Get baking. This recipe is a keeper.

Self-Saucing Bailey's Chocolate Cake 94KB ∙ PDF file Download Downloadable recipe Download

Self-Saucing Bailey’s Chocolate Cake

Makes 1 9” (23 cm) cake, serves 6 to 8 people

What You’ll Need:

1/2 cup (125 ml) milk

3 tablespoons (42 grams) butter, cut into 8 pieces

1/3 cup (60 grams) semisweet or dark chocolate, cut into slivers

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/4 cup (150 grams) all-purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (159 grams) light brown sugar, divided into two portions: 1/4 cup (53 grams) and 1/2 cup (106 grams)

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup (125 ml) Bailey’s Irish Cream (plus more for drizzling)

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup (250 ml) boiling water

What You’ll Do:

Heat the oven to 375°F/190°C. Grease the bottom and sides of a 9” (23 cm) square or round pan. Microwave directions: Put the milk, chocolate and butter in a microwavable bowl. Microwave for 30 to 50 seconds until the chocolate and butter look melted. Whisk the mixture to blend. Set aside to cool. Stove top directions: Heat the milk, chocolate and butter together in a small saucepan over low heat until the butter and chocolate are melted. Whisk together until blended. Set aside to cool. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and a 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Make a well in the center, pour in the milk mixture and fold it in until well-blended. Add the egg and vanilla and mix. Pour the batter into the prepared dish and place the pan onto a baking sheet. In a heatproof bowl or measuring cup, whisk together the Bailey’s, cocoa and remaining 1/2 cup sugar. Add the boiling water and whisk until the sugar dissolves. Pour the mixture over the back of the spoon onto the cake. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the center is firm and liquid is bubbling up at the edges. Let cool for 5 minutes. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream and a drizzle/glug of Bailey’s.

This recipe was adapted from a Taste of Australia recipe.

What are you doing for St. Patrick’s Day? Anything? Nothing? (Aside from baking this cake.) Raise your hand if you’ll be eating corned beef and cabbage. Raise your hand if you’d rather eat cake. Raise your hand if you’d rather talk about cake than watching the President disregard the existence of most laws, but especially the First Amendment?

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