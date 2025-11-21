Because of some of the latest breaking news, Miles and I have to reschedule his live event until early next week. Watch this space for a new date and time.

In the meantime, get in the holiday spirit(s) this Sunday with my guest, Charles Rosen, the creator of Ironbound Cider, which has resurrected New Jersey’s world-famous-since-the-Revolutionary-War-era-no-I’m-not-kidding cider process. He’s a change-maker at heart and is upending the way local farmers do business, has revived heirloom apple varieties and is truly one of the most fascinating and best storytellers I know.