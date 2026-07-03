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Live with Marissa and Ayelet: What's More Patriotic Than a Chocolate Chip Cookie?
A recording from Marissa Rothkopf's live video
Jul 03, 2026
Marissa Rothkopf Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies Podcast
The Secret Life of Cookies podcast is where I talk about world events, politics and culture--all while baking with people you know.The Secret Life of Cookies podcast is where I talk about world events, politics and culture--all while baking with people you know.
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