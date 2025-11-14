Live this Sunday: How to Cheat at Thanksgiving
Plus, Garlic Bread Stuffing. YES: GARLIC BREAD STUFFING.
This Sunday’s Live, Laugh, LIVE is all about Thanksgiving and in the span of about 45 minutes, I’ll show you:
how to make Garlic Bread Stuffing: A stuffing so good I may serve nothing else on Thanksgiving.
tips on keeping the giant bird juicy that do not involve brining your turkey in vats of murky salty water, which is creepy and messy.
what you can make ahead and when
how to cheat (nicely) at Thanksgiving so you don’t collapse in a heap under your tastefully set table.
And, I’ll answer any and all questions you have about Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving leftovers, and point you in the direction of the best recipes I know (even if they aren’t mine).
I just bought your book for my granddaughter, for the holidays. She is s terrific baker. (I read it first before I sent it off). Terrific ideas. Especially for breakfast . I just might buy another copy for myself!
Oh, goody! This will be the second of your videos that I have watched. The first was the biscuits! I have to admit, I don't cook too much anymore. It is just me. I especially don't "do" the holidays. In the past it would take hours and hours and then the meal would be consumed in about 8 minutes. It isn't worth the effort anymore. I now get it catered from the local fancy grocery store and then I have all of my meals, with the leftovers, for several days. But I'll be watching the garlic bread stuffing.