A reminder! Grab your coffee/tea/a warm mug of fresh cider/make some pie dough and get in the holiday spirit(s) this Sunday with my guest, Charles Rosen, the creator of Ironbound Cider, which has resurrected New Jersey’s world-famous-since-the-Revolutionary-War-era-no-I’m-not-kidding cider process. He’s a change-maker at heart, has worked at the highest levels to support the Democratic campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Cory Booker (and now has a lottttttt to say about what the Dems need to do) and is now upending the way local farmers do business, has revived heirloom apple varieties and is truly one of the most fascinating and best storytellers I know.