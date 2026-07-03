Frozen Passion Fruit Pie and No-Fail Berry Tarts

On today’s Substack Live with Kate McDermott and me, we talked about one of our favorite subjects: PIE.

Kate demonstrated how to make the world’s cutest and most creative individual tarts made with a bomb-proof cream cheese dough. I made a frozen passion fruit pie. All the techniques are in the video, and the recipes are below. Enjoy!

Frozen Passion Fruit Pie

makes 1 9-inch pie

About Passion Fruit Pulp

Although I wish, wish, wish I had my own passion fruit orchard, I live in New Jersey, and that ain’t ever going to happen. Even fresh passion fruits are hard to find. So, if you’re sad like me, you’ll have to use frozen pure passion fruit pulp, which can often be found in the freezer section of most Latin grocery stores. I also find fresh passion fruit pulp with very few additives at H-mart, the Korean grocery chain. To be clear you don’t want to buy a juice product, as they’ll contain too much sugar.

If the seeds aren’t already removed, that’ll be your job. Place a fine mesh sieve over a bowl, pour in the pulp and lightly press on it to push the juice through. Like this:

What You’ll Need

For the crust

1 1/2 cups (180 grams) finely crushed graham crackers (about 12 full graham sheets)

6 tablespoons (84 grams) butter, melted

2 tablespoons (25 grams) granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoons salt

For the filling

2 cups (16 fluid ounces) heavy cream

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup (8 fluid ounces) passion fruit puree, melted if frozen, or “pure” juice (see notes above on what to look for)

Zest of 2 limes (about 2 teaspoons)

1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (optional, but it boosts the pucker)

What You’ll Do:

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Lightly butter a 9-inch pie pan. Stir together the graham cracker crumbs, butter, sugar and salt. Pour the mixture into the pie plate and using the flat bottom of a glass or measuring cup, firmly press the crumbs to the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Bake for 10-12 minutes until just light golden in color. Let cool completely before proceeding with the next step. Whisk the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. With a spatula, gently fold in the sweetened condensed milk, passion fruit puree, lime zest and lime juice. Spoon this lush, cloud-like mixture into the pie shell and smooth into place. Freeze for 2 hours, or until firm. If you plan to keep the pie in the freezer for a few days, cover the pie with plastic wrap to prevent icky freezer odors seeping in. Mrs Paul’s fish stick and passion fruit pie is what we’re trying to avoid. (Also, when was the last time you had a fish stick?) Remove the pie from the fridge 15 minutes before you intend to serve it. I drizzled more puree over the pie to 1. Give eaters a clue what the pie was about; 2. Ensure some puckery passion fruitiness. Cut the pie with a knife dipped in hot water and dried. Problem getting the crust out? Put a warm towel underneath the pie plate. Store any leftovers in the freezer (but you probably know that).

Kate’s Cream Cheese Dough

Kate's Cream Cheese Dough 317KB ∙ PDF file Download Downloadable Recipe Download

Kate’s Cream Cheese Dough

Makes 2 dough discs

Halve for 1 disc

INGREDIENTS

• 2 cups (190 g) all-purpose flour

• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon aluminum-free baking powder

• 1/2 cup (120 g) cream cheese, chilled and cut into small pieces

• 12 tablespoons (180 g) salted or unsalted butter, chilled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar (Bragg’s or another artisan apple cider vinegar)

• 3 tablespoons (45 ml) water

PROCEDURE

By Hand

1. In a large bowl, place the flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder and mix together with a fork, whisk, or clean fingers.

2. Add the butter and cream cheese, and with clean hands, quickly smoosh the mixture

together until it looks like coarse meal with some small peas in it. You can also use a pastry blender or a mezzaluna, chopping up and down.

3. Sprinkle the apple cider vinegar and water over the mixture and mix together with a fork or your fingers.

4. Lightly squeeze and press the dough until it all holds together and form into a ball or rectangle.

5. Keep the dough whole or divide it in half, wrap in plastic wrap, and chill for about an hour.

By Food Processor

1. In the bowl of a food processor fit with the metal blade, place the flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Pulse two or three times to combine.

2. Add the butter and cream cheese, and pulse 10 to 15 times until it looks like a coarse meal. It may take more…or less.

3. Add the vinegar and water, and pulse 5 to 10 more times.

4. Turn the dough into a medium bowl and form into a disc with your hands. Wrap and place in the fridge for an 30-60 minutes before rolling.

From Pie Camp: The Skills You Need to Make Any Pie You Want by Kate McDermott,

The Countryman Press (2020)

If you have any questions, large or small, just ask.

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