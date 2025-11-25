Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
LIVE! Miles Taylor joins me to talk Defiance.org and lawful, powerful resistance.
A recording from Marissa Rothkopf's live video
Nov 25, 2025
Marissa Rothkopf Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies Podcast
The Secret Life of Cookies podcast is where I talk about world events, politics and culture--all while baking with people you know.The Secret Life of Cookies podcast is where I talk about world events, politics and culture--all while baking with people you know.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Miles Taylor
Writes DEFIANCE.News Subscribe
Recent Episodes