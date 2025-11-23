Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Live! How to Drink Like a Revolutionary with Ironbound Cider’s Charles Rosen

A recording from Marissa Rothkopf's live video
Marissa Rothkopf's avatar
Mark Bates's avatar
Marissa Rothkopf
and
Mark Bates
Nov 23, 2025
Get more from Marissa Rothkopf in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Marissa Rothkopf
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture