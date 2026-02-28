Live at 10 AM with Lt. General Mark Hertling
My live event with Lt. General Mark Hertling (ret) has been scheduled for weeks. His book, If I Don’t Return, debuts tomorrow and I am very pleased he is joining me to discuss it.
As President Trump bombed Iran this AM, along with Israel’s support, I feel lucky to have the Lt. General as my guest, thanks to his vast experience with Desert Storm, and the wars that followed in Afghanistan and Iraq.
He is coming straight from MSNow to discuss his book and the breaking news with me. I hope you will be able to join us for what promises to be a special conversation. And yes, he and his wife Sue were actually the inspiration for my cookbook, The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies, and we will also talk the importance of cookies (And their historical role in supporting troops abroad!)
I watched him on the Bulwark and wanted to hear more so I tuned in to your podcast which was immediately after. What a great interview showing the person underneath the uniform. So glad he mentioned how to order his book. I just did and got a first edition signed copy. What an incredible gift to his sons by writing his journals. What an incredible gift to us by putting it into a book. Thank you both!!
Exactly what is needed now. Well done on making it matter!