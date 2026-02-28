My live event with Lt. General Mark Hertling (ret) has been scheduled for weeks. His book, If I Don’t Return, debuts tomorrow and I am very pleased he is joining me to discuss it.

As President Trump bombed Iran this AM, along with Israel’s support, I feel lucky to have the Lt. General as my guest, thanks to his vast experience with Desert Storm, and the wars that followed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He is coming straight from MSNow to discuss his book and the breaking news with me. I hope you will be able to join us for what promises to be a special conversation. And yes, he and his wife Sue were actually the inspiration for my cookbook, The Secret Life of Chocolate Chip Cookies, and we will also talk the importance of cookies (And their historical role in supporting troops abroad!)

Leave a comment