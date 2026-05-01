Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
9h

Tell Norman we can wait as long as it takes for his book to come out. It will be worth the wait to see what he has to say😂

Reply
Share
Wendymae's avatar
Wendymae
10h

OMG your idea for this recipe is so brilliant I am wishing I'd thought of it myself. I have all the ingredients in house, and I'm gonna make these today if I get out of the garden in time!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marissa Rothkopf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture