In this week’s news, the prize for best overall performance goes to King Charles, and whomever writes his speeches for him. This King came prepared.

For those in the back, in British slang, a “bell end” has vulgar connotations, and is used like we might use “dickhead,” but also implies the person is a dolt, as in" “Trump is such a bell end.”

I also have a lot of angry thoughts about the Supreme Court’s ruling on voting rights this week, but most of my feelings were already beautifully expressed by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an earlier ruling on the subject, where she argued how illogical it was to remove voting protections just because they’d been successful. "[It’s] like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet."

But it’s spring, and the sun is finally shining (at least in New Jersey) and I was craving something equally bright and cheery for eating, which led me to develop this lime-drizzle cornmeal muffin. The recipe only makes 6 muffins, because I know how popular small recipes are.

A few notes:

Rest the batter for at least 15 minutes before baking to help hydrate the flour and the starches to swell. The result is a more tender muffin that will dome nicely.

You can, of course double the recipe.

Fancy these up, say for Cinco de Mayo, by splitting each muffin in half, and dolloping with fresh whipped cream or crème fraîche and berries. You can flavor the whipped cream with a little tequila if you feel like eating a margarita.

Lime Drizzle Corn Muffins 76.6KB ∙ PDF file Download printable recipe Download

Lime Drizzle Corn Muffins

Makes 6 muffins

What You’ll Need:

For the muffins:

3/4 cup (100 grams) all-purpose flour

1/4 cup (40 grams) cornmeal

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 ounces (1 stick/115 grams) unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons (125 grams) granulated sugar

2 teaspoons lime zest

2 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 large eggs, room temperature

For the drizzle:

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

What You’ll Do

Heat the oven to 425°F/218°C. Fill 6 holes of a muffin pan with cupcake papers (or grease and flour the cups). In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt. With a stand- or hand-mixer, cream the butter, sugar and lime zest together until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, scraping down the sides on occasion. Add the eggs, one at a time, then the lime juice. The mixture may look a tad curdled, but fear not. Add the flour mixture in. Beat first on low speed to incorporate the flour, then scrape down the sides and raise the speed to medium and beat for about one minute until the batter looks uniform and creamy yellow. Let the batter sit for 15 minutes, then divide the batter evenly between the six cups. The cups will be quite full. Place the pan in the oven and immediately lower the heat to 375°/190°C. Bake for 18 to 24 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the muffins cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then remove them from the pan to a cooling rack. Meanwhile, make the drizzle: Melt the sugar and lime juice together over low heat until the sugar melts and the mixture is syrupy. Poke each muffin all over with a toothpick, then spoon the lime-sugar syrup over each muffin, repeating until all the drizzle is used. This feels like a lot of drizzle, but I promise you will enjoy the results. Let the muffins stand for at least 30 minutes to allow the syrup to be absorbed.

For those that missed my podcast yesterday with guest, Virginia Heffernan…or those who want to go back and re-listen so you don’t miss a morsel of the genius that comes out of Virginia’s mouth…on topics ranging from Pintos, consumer malaise and why John Maynard Keynes’ belief in humans “animal spirits,” should inspire us all. We spoke H-O-P-E-F-U-L-L-Y about things. I know, I know!

On the podcast yesterday, Virginia Heffernan recommended what will be my next read, The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, a book she said offers a promising look at the future by looking at our past via new takes on anthropology and archaeology. The result is a a refreshed view of how we got here.

We also discussed two of our favorite podcasts that aren’t our own: If Books Could Kill and Maintenance Phase. Particularly the episode on Grit, and Russell Brand (although listen with caution!)

Norman’s author photo for his first book, The Brothers Karamazdog. He wrote it under the pen name Dogstoevsky.

Norman would like to thank all of you for the kind and supportive words you sent about his newsletter earlier in the work. He promises to write back to each and every one of you, as soon as he wakes up from his nap.

Calvin, however, has a few thoughts, mostly that he feels ignored and left out and wants everyone to know he’s the normal one. And the only cat that makes an effort to get along with dog, thank you very much.

See? I’m peace personified.

Your thoughts? Let me have ‘em:

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Gardening people: Watch this space for a brand-new, really quite fun, gardening podcast debuting later today, “This Mulch I Know.”

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Looking to refresh your look this spring? Why not try this one-size-fits-all, but oh-so-attractive cookbook? Can we make this book a best-seller, even if it doesn’t involve tater tots?