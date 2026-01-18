(Clicking the like button above will mean confectioner’s sugar will fall from the sky over New Jersey instead of snow. It also will help the algorithm and my pursuit of greatness and world cookie domination. [evil laugh] Thank you.)

After much testing, and many taste-testers, this shortbread recipe is ready for your kitchens. My goal was to make a shortbread-like cookie, that crumbled, then melted in your mouth. I wanted a cookie to eat with coffee or tea, that wasn’t too sweet. I opted for almonds and pistachios for flavor (and, I’ll be honest, more nutrition) and when I realized I could make the whole thing gluten free, I tweaked the recipe with oat flour to ensure a tender cookie.

This is a quiet little cookie. Good for enforcing some much-need coziness. I hope you enjoy them.

Lemon Pistachio-Almond Shortbread

Makes 3 1/2 dozen

What You’ll Need:

1/3 cup (52 grams) raw, unsalted pistachios

10 tablespoons (142 grams) salted butter, cut into 10 pieces

1/2 cup (56 grams) confectioner’s sugar (plus more for sprinkling later)

2 tablespoons (25 grams) granulated sugar (plus more for sprinkling the cookies later)

zest of 1 lemon

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

(optional: 1/4 teaspoon lemon extract)

1 3/4 cups (168 grams) almond flour

3/4 cup (69 grams) oat flour

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt (1/4 teaspoon sea salt)

What You’ll Do:

In a food processor, with the standard blade in place, grind the pistachios until fine. Remove the pistachios to a small bowl. Do not bother to wipe out the processor bowl. In the bowl of the food processor, add the butter, confectioner’s sugar, granulated sugar and lemon zest. Process the mixture until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and bottom. Add the almond extract, vanilla extract and lemon extract (if using). Pulse 5 times to blend the extracts in. Scrape, scrape, scrape. Add the almond flour, ground pistachios, oat flour and salt. Pulse the mixture about 10 times, scrape down the sides and continue pulsing until the mixture is in small crumbles. Pour the mixture onto a pastry board or clean counter. Divide the mixture in two. Bring the crumbles together to form a dough and roll into a 2-inch (5 cm) wide log. Roll the log in granulated sugar and wrap in parchment paper or plastic wrap. Repeat with the other half of the dough and refrigerate both logs for at least 2 hours, or overnight if possible. When ready to bake, heat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Slice the logs of dough into 1/2-inch discs. Lay the cookies on the baking sheet with half-inch space between each. Bake for 12 -14 minutes until the edges turn light golden. If you touch the middle of the cookie and you leave an indent, the cookies are not yet done. While the shortbread are still warm, sift over confectioner’s sugar. These cookies are nice the first day, but even better the next day, and just as good a week later.

The week in news:

It’s been snowing nearly all weekend, and I feel lucky to be able to romp about with the dog, even though my heart has been heavy with the news from this week. In my first draft of this newsletter, I made a list of all the horrifying, scary, disconcerting news of the week—not just from Minnesota, but from Greenland, Venezuela, etc. It was a long list, but I deleted it in favor of focusing on a story that shows the spirit of Minnesotans. It is one of many such stories happening right now, around the country.

The Iglesia del Habla Hoy in Minneapolis has been making deliveries of food for people who are in hiding from ICE. Over the past six weeks, they’ve delivered over 12,000 parcels of groceries. The need and numbers are staggering, but we have to, as Mr. Rogers taught us, look for the helpers. You can read and/or listen to the story here.

LMK if you know of other examples of good things happening to help others. Here is one place where you can learn how to help, and/or get info on rights. . I would also recommend calling your Representatives and Senators and asking them if the ICE detention centers in their districts are being run humanely. In Kansas City this week, the local council voted to keep ICE and Homeland Security from building a detention center there.

